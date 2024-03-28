'They Are Kidding Themselves': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Still Hope' They Can Return to Being Working Royals
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020, but experts think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hoping to return to the monarchy despite publicly complaining about it.
“Both Meghan and Harry still hope that at some point they might be asked back to become working royals on their own terms — it’s a rapidly shrinking possibility, but the couple have talked about this at length and the fact that senior royal numbers are seriously down at the moment has rekindled their hopes,” Tom Quinn told an outlet.
“As I understand it from palace contacts, they are kidding themselves if they think they will be invited back in any way," he added.
Since relocating to Montecito, Calif., Charles ascended the throne and was later diagnosed with cancer. As the king focuses on his treatment and Kate Middleton begins chemotherapy, royal watchers are beginning to see the value the Sussexes brought to the fold.
“This is a dread situation, a major operation followed by cancer,” Richard Fitzwilliams told a publication. “There is always sometimes in the most awful and serious thing sometimes opportunities come as well . . . one must hope there is as much positivity as possible that’s what she is spreading with the message like that.”
“This is also an opportunity for the trolls and the evil people spreading malicious rumors to be silenced,” Fitzwilliams added.
As Charles focuses on his health, Kate is going through a similar health battle.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate shared in an Instagram video on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
