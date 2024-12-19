or
'Independent' Meghan Markle 'Got Tired of Always Being a Package Deal' With Prince Harry Amid Professional Separation Rumors

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made several solo appearances after a rough year in Hollywood.

Dec. 19 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making several solo appearances, but their time away from each other could be a part of their professional strategy moving forward.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is developing American Riviera Orchard while Prince Harry focuses on philanthropy.

"While others might consider the long-distance nature of their relationship a big deal, Harry and Meghan don't," an insider told an outlet.

"Meghan got tired of always being a package deal. She's long been super independent, which has caused some tension, but now she and Harry are on the same page," the source continued.

Harry's trips to New York, Lesotho and London without his wife were well-received and brought attention to his charity work. As the Duke prioritizes his philanthropy, Meghan will continue to develop her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

"They can be apart without any jealousy, but it's crucial they come together as a family," the source said, assuring that the partners continue to support each other.

The insider later revealed the Duchess of Sussex leaves her husband "little love notes" and sends him "encouraging words" throughout his travels.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is developing a cooking series for Netflix.

While in the Big Apple for the New York Times DealBook Summit, Harry acknowledged the split rumors.

"The second there's an article — she's in California, you're in New York — they say, 'Well, what is happening with these two, right?' Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there's so much interest in you?" Andrew Sorkin asked.

"No, that's definitely not a good thing," Harry explained. "Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?"

The Sussexes first secured deals in Hollywood as a joint brand, but Meghan will continue to pursue her own projects. However, POLO's failure to receive positive ratings could affect her upcoming cooking show. OK! previously reported a source claimed the couple's popularity in the entertainment industry is declining.

"There won’t be another deal. There may be one-offs but that’s it," a source told an outlet, referring to their contract with Netflix.

"A-listers are now actively keeping away from them and events they are apparently going to attend," another insider shared. "One told me, 'It’s not a good look to be around them.'"

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first secured joint deals in Hollywood in 2020.

Meghan and Harry were branded a "flop" after Spotify canceled the former's podcast, "Archetypes," but her food program could repair their image.

"It's probably their last chance of keeping Archewell as a really successful TV production brand, so there's a lot riding on the new year," editor Charlotte Griffiths shared when discussing the upcoming show.

Meghan's production has yet to air, but POLO struggled to attract a large audience.

"The new polo documentary hasn't received good reviews, and this is another foray into producing from Meghan and Harry," brand expert Nick Ede told an outlet.

"It could, like the Invictus documentary, start well due to the public's fascination with the pair and with polo potentially," he noted.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's upcoming cooking show could help rehabilitate the Sussexes' joint brand.

The Sussexes' tell-all documentary, Harry & Meghan, was extremely successful for the duo and Netflix, but viewers appear to be more interested in their personal lives than their hobbies.

"With very little airtime, we don't get to see the pair much and also hardly any PR around the series, this looks like it's Oh No! Rather than Polo!" Ede added.

"We are still waiting for the new food show from Meghan," Ede noted, expressing concern about the Suxxeses' losing relevance before Meghan's cooking show airs.

