'Independent' Meghan Markle 'Got Tired of Always Being a Package Deal' With Prince Harry Amid Professional Separation Rumors

Harry's trips to New York, Lesotho and London without his wife were well-received and brought attention to his charity work. As the Duke prioritizes his philanthropy, Meghan will continue to develop her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

"They can be apart without any jealousy, but it's crucial they come together as a family," the source said, assuring that the partners continue to support each other.

The insider later revealed the Duchess of Sussex leaves her husband "little love notes" and sends him "encouraging words" throughout his travels.