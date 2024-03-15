Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Bizarre Timing' of Her Lifestyle Brand Announcement as It Overshadowed Princess Diana Tribute

Pandora Forsyth slammed Meghan for the "bizarre” timing of her launch, which occurred the same day as the Diana Awards, on Thursday, March 14.

“I thought as soon as it happened, surely this would be an event in both of their calendars," Forsyth told GB News. “I would have thought the Diana Award and the Diana Legacy Award would be something that is crossed over. I’m really surprised."

“Harry was involved in this for many years," she added. "It was only a few years ago he was up on stage with William. How times have changed."