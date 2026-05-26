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'Hypocrite' Meghan Markle Slammed as 'Tone-Deaf' After Sharing Selfie of Daughter Lilibet Following Speech Against Social Media

image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle recently jetted off to Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss the cons of social media.

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May 26 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle took to her Instagram page earlier this month to share a photo of herself and daughter Lilibet, but the innocent snap sparked swift backlash, as the mirror selfie was taken just before the Duchess of Sussex, 44, headed off to Switzerland to discuss the dangers of social media and its effects on children.

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image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess of Sussex was criticized for her 'tone-deaf' photo.

Meghan was blasted for being a "hypocrite" by TalkTV anchor Samara Gill.

“It’s tone-deaf,” Gill told The Sun. “It’s not a good look when you’re lecturing people on keeping children away from social media, using strong words against tech companies, and then doing the opposite.”

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Meghan Markle Captioned the Selfie 'Mama's Little Helper'

image of meghan markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle shared a selfie with her daughter earlier this month.

Royal expert Chris Ship also gave his two cents, noting the Suits star should just “pick a lane."

“Either don’t put your kids on social media at all, or do it. But if you’re going to do it, that’s your choice as a parent. It’s not your child’s choice," he told the publication.

In the snapshot, the As Ever founder donned a purple coat as Lilibet, 4, played at her feet in a walk-in closet. Two pairs of black pumps were spotted on the floor with clothes hanging in the background.

"Mama’s little helper 💜," Meghan captioned the photo.

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image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The As Ever founder gave a speech in Europe about the dangers of social media.

Journalist Tom Sykes also had a problem with Meghan's photo, doubling down on the "hypocrite" remarks.

“A woman who is about to stand alongside the world’s most senior public health official and talk about the measurable and preventable harms of exposing children to social media has just — voluntarily, for no apparent reason other than self-promotion — exposed her own child to social media,” he fumed on his The Royalist Substack page.

She Is 'Exposing Her Child'

image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

'Meghan is exposing HER CHILD to that technology without adequate safeguards,' one critic fumed.

“It is a staggeringly tone-deaf image," Sykes said, also calling it “boastful” and “vain." Due to Lilibet’s young age, she “cannot meaningfully consent to having [her] image broadcast to millions of strangers.”

“Meghan is exposing HER CHILD to that technology without adequate safeguards,” he ripped.

The duchess spoke during the unveiling of the Lost Screen Memorial art installation in Geneva, Switzerland. The memorial consisted of 50 illuminated boxes that each displayed an image of a kid who died as a result of cyberbullying and online harm.

“Each name belonged to a child who was loved beyond measure. A child whose laughter once filled a kitchen. Whose shoes once waited by a front door. Whose future once felt limitless,” she stated. “Now their faces ask the world questions we can no longer avoid: How many more millions of children will be harmed by products that, while innovative, are still designed without sufficient safeguards?”

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