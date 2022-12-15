Meghan Markle Tearfully Admits She 'Tried So Hard' To Fit In To Royal Family But 'Still Wasn't Good Enough'

Meghan Markle tearfully admitted that she tried so hard to be a part of Prince Harry's family — but she simply didn't fit the mold.

"I tried so hard," the American actress said through tears in the second half of Netflix's Harry & Meghan, which aired Thursday, December 15, following the release of the first three episodes on December 8. "That’s the piece that’s so triggering. Because … it still wasn’t good enough, and you still don’t fit in."