Tyler Perry Labels Meghan Markle An 'Abused' Woman, Compares Her Struggles To Princess Diana

Tyler Perry has taken a stand for Meghan Markle after witnessing the behind-the-scenes chaos of her royal exit. During the sixth episode of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the filmmaker explained how he saw the Duchess of Sussex, as well as her husband, Prince Harry, being "left to the wolves" by the firm and the press.

"She was afraid of them destroying her or going crazy or them making her think she was crazy," Tyler said in a confessional during the Thursday, December 15, episode. "I saw my mother being abused for years, I knew the symptoms, I knew what it was like. This woman was abused and so was he [Harry]."