Prince Harry Believes Raising His Kids in America Is the Life Mom Princess Diana Always 'Wanted' for Him
Though millions of Brits scolded Prince Harry when he stepped down from his role in the monarchy and moved to California with wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex thinks his mother, Princess Diana, would have fully supported his decision.
The father-of-two brought up his late mom during a chat at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit in NYC on Wednesday, December 4.
"Living [in the U.S.] and bringing my kids up here, it’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live, and it feels as though it’s the life that my mom wanted for me," the Spare author insisted.
Harry added his "main goal" in life is to be "the best dad and best husband" to the Suits alum and their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.
The Invictus Games founder also addressed the constant scrutiny over his marriage, which heightened after he and his spouse attended a few events separately this month.
"Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well," he said. "So it’s just like, what?"
"It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls," he continued, noting so many people want to see their marriage fail. "Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."
While Meghan has received endless hate from critics and reportedly never got along well with Harry's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, or other members of the royal family, he revealed when he got engaged in 2017 that he thinks Diana would have loved the "Archetypes" podcast host.
"Oh they'd be thick as thieves, without question," he gushed. "I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends — best friends with Meghan."
The Duke of Sussex doubled down on his comment in Netflix's Harry & Meghan.
"So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mom," Harry shared. "She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her."
Us Weekly reported on Harry's comments at the NYC summit.