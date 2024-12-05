or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry Believes Raising His Kids in America Is the Life Mom Princess Diana Always 'Wanted' for Him

Composite photo of Prince Harry and Princess Diana
Source: mega

Prince Harry mentioned his late mom while at an event in NYC.

By:

Dec. 5 2024, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Though millions of Brits scolded Prince Harry when he stepped down from his role in the monarchy and moved to California with wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex thinks his mother, Princess Diana, would have fully supported his decision.

The father-of-two brought up his late mom during a chat at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit in NYC on Wednesday, December 4.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry believes raising kids america mom princess diana always wanted
Source: mega

Prince Harry believes his life in America is what mom Princess Diana always 'wanted' for him.

Article continues below advertisement

"Living [in the U.S.] and bringing my kids up here, it’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live, and it feels as though it’s the life that my mom wanted for me," the Spare author insisted.

Harry added his "main goal" in life is to be "the best dad and best husband" to the Suits alum and their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry believes raising kids america mom princess diana always wanted
Source: mega

Diana was just 36 years old when she died in a 1997 car crash.

Article continues below advertisement

The Invictus Games founder also addressed the constant scrutiny over his marriage, which heightened after he and his spouse attended a few events separately this month.

"Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well," he said. "So it’s just like, what?"

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls," he continued, noting so many people want to see their marriage fail. "Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry believes raising kids america mom princess diana always wanted
Source: mega

Harry said his goal in life is to be the 'best' dad and husband.

Article continues below advertisement

While Meghan has received endless hate from critics and reportedly never got along well with Harry's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, or other members of the royal family, he revealed when he got engaged in 2017 that he thinks Diana would have loved the "Archetypes" podcast host.

"Oh they'd be thick as thieves, without question," he gushed. "I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends — best friends with Meghan."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry believes raising kids america mom princess diana always wanted
Source: mega

The dad-of-two thinks his mom would have been 'thick as thieves' with Meghan.

Article continues below advertisement

The Duke of Sussex doubled down on his comment in Netflix's Harry & Meghan.

"So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mom," Harry shared. "She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her."

Us Weekly reported on Harry's comments at the NYC summit.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.