Meghan Markle Desperately Trying to Get 'Green Light' From Netflix on New Projects Before $100 Million Deal Ends
After her headline-making failure with Spotify, Meghan Markle is determined to make her $100 million Netflix deal a success.
The Duchess of Sussex and her team are reportedly trying hard to get the "green light" on films and TV shows from Netflix before her and Prince Harry's massive deal with the streaming giant runs out in 2025.
The couple released Harry & Meghan with Netflix at the end of last year, but they have yet to debut any more work — a situation made all the more tense after Spotify dropped the duo in June.
With speculation as to whether Netflix would follow suit in saying goodbye to the royal-turned-Hollywood couple, a rep for the platform recently confirmed their partnership was not over.
“We value our partnership with Archewell Productions,” they told an outlet. “‘Harry & Meghan’ was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series ‘Heart of Invictus.'”
The rep also shared at the time that their content creation company, Archewell Productions, is working on several other projects with Netflix.
Despite the positive message, employees and associates of Archewell Productions spilled that the duo's relationship with Netflix may not be all that it seems.
Netflix and Spotify "have been underwhelmed by the lack of productivity by the Sussexes," claimed a source late last month after it was reported that Harry and Meghan didn't produce enough content for their multi-year deal with Spotify.
Despite their somewhat major bump in the road with Spotify — which led to an avalanche of negative media attention — another insider declared Harry and Meghan are "ready to come back stronger."
"Quite frankly, both she and Harry are sick and tired of it," a friend of theirs pointed out after United Talent CEO Jeremy Zimmer called Meghan "not a great talent." Spotify exec Bill Simmons also called them cons and implied that they'd been difficult to work with throughout their partnership.
Daily Mail reported Meghan's efforts in getting the green light.