Megan Markle and Prince Harry Will 'Do Whatever It Takes to Maintain Their Posh Montecito Lifestyle' as They Deal With Money Issues: Source
In the wake of Spotify dropping Meghan Markle's podcast "Archetypes," an insider claimed "money is definitely becoming a problem again" for the mom-of-two and Prince Harry.
According to the source, income from Harry's memoir kept them in a good place financially for quite a while, but now that their popularity is decreasing, they're scrambling to keep up with the bills.
“They’ll do whatever it takes to maintain their posh Montecito lifestyle. Harry even agreed to do a public therapy session in March — a 90-minute livestream event with trauma expert and author Dr. Gabor Maté,” the source recently pointed out to a magazine.
The source claimed "nothing is off the table" for the duo if it can bring in big bucks. "[Harry] and Meghan know their opportunities haven’t gone as planned, but they’re determined to stick it out and become a success — no matter what."
On the bright side, the Sussexes' deal with Netflix is still in good shape, with the streaming service releasing a message a few days after the Spotify news broke.
“We value our partnership with Archewell Productions,” stated a rep. “Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”
It's possible that Harry could release another memoir, as his first, which debuted in January 2023, is still on the New York Times' bestseller list.
Plus, he previously admitted he had enough material "for two books," as the final copy came in at 416 pages down from the original 800-page draft.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, rumors have been running rampant that Meghan could pen a book of her own.
Some believe the former actress could successfully sell the book if she identified the royal family member that made comments about the color of Archie's skin, though GB News star Camilla Tominey said in a recent interview that "all h*** will break loose" if she did so.