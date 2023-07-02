Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Fighting Back to Tell Their Side of the Story' After Duo Was Dropped by Spotify
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to clap back at criticism after being dumped by Spotify.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "mutually agreed to part ways" with the popular audio streaming platform, three years after inking a $20 million deal with the company to produce the Suits actress' "Archetypes" podcast, as well as other content.
"They were basically fired by Spotify, which is embarrassing, but Harry and Meghan are now fighting back by telling their side of the story," a source dished. "Yes, they’ve made mistakes, but they have big plans for their next endeavor."
The Sussexes are likely eager to pick up the pieces of their reputation after being slammed with criticism from all sides. "Practically everyone in Hollywood is talking about how Harry and Meghan’s empire is crumbling," the source added.
As OK! previously reported, Spotify exec Bill Simmons even ripped the royal couple, calling them cons and implying that they'd been difficult to work with throughout their partnership.
"I wish I was involved in the Meghan and Harry [leaving] Spotify negotiation. 'The f****** grifters.' That’s the podcast we should of launched with them," he joked on the Friday, June 16, installment of his personal podcast. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories."
And the criticism didn't stop there. Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of United Talent Agency, bluntly said that Meghan was "not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," while at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival.
Added the CEO, "And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something."
To make matters worse, it's been rumored Harry and Meghan may have also hit a snag with their lucrative $100 million Netflix deal. The streaming service, which already paid the pair around $53 million USD, reportedly gave them the ultimatum that if they wanted the other half of the money, they needed to produce more "content of real interest."
"Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward. But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas," an insider claimed. "The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude."
The source spoke with In Touch about the Sussexes' plan to address the Spotify incident.