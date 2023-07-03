Beaming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look Carefree During California Outing Amid 'Flop Era'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked as care-free as ever while stepping out in Santa Barbara, Calif., after being dumped by Spotify.
The royal-turned-Hollywood couple was all smiles on Friday, June 30, while leaving an office building, accompanied by a man who appeared to be their bodyguard. Holding hands as they engaged in an animated conversation, Harry and Meghan seemed completely unbothered by their latest career flop — and the backlash that came with it.
The 41-year-old beauty stunned in a white button-up tucked into brown shorts. Completing her 'fit with a white hat, sunglasses and layered bracelets, Meghan looked effortlessly stylish.
Harry, 38, also cleaned up nice for the outing, wearing a polo shirt and protecting himself from the sun with a baseball cap and shades, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.
The duo's day out comes after they were dropped by the streaming giant last month — three years after inking a $20 million deal with the company to produce the Suits actress' "Archetypes" podcast, as well as other content.
Though it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "mutually agreed to part ways," the shocking split seemed to indicate to many that "Harry and Meghan’s empire is crumbling," one source pointed out.
Harry and Meghan quickly became the butt of many jokes after their career flop, with Spotify exec Bill Simmons calling them cons and implying that they'd been difficult to work with throughout their partnership.
Meanwhile, the controversial couple reportedly chalked their "flop era," as Rolling Stones dubbed their recent failures, up to a string of bad luck.
“The word is that they think they’ve been really unlucky,” said a source one day after they were seen out last week.
Between COVID-19, economic troubles and the deaths of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, the couple, according to the source, has credited these hurdles for preventing them from reaching the success they envisioned when they walked away from their senior royal duties in 2020.
As OK! reported, after leaving their royal lives behind, it was announced that Harry and Meghan signed a $20 million deal with Spotify and $100 million partnership with Netflix.
Page Six obtained photos of the couple.