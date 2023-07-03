Beaming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look Carefree During California Outing Amid 'Flop Era'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked as care-free as ever while stepping out in Santa Barbara, Calif., after being dumped by Spotify.

The royal-turned-Hollywood couple was all smiles on Friday, June 30, while leaving an office building, accompanied by a man who appeared to be their bodyguard. Holding hands as they engaged in an animated conversation, Harry and Meghan seemed completely unbothered by their latest career flop — and the backlash that came with it.