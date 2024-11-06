or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Wants to Show the Royal Family They 'Can't Just Trample All Over Her'

meghan markle wants show royal family cant trample over her
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle struggled to find her place within the royal family, but the next phase of her career could help the duchess show her in-laws what she's capable of.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle wants show royal family cant trample over her
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle struggled to adjust to royal life.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex wants to prove to the royals that they "can't just trample all over her."

"The wounds Meghan suffered from her experiences in the royal family cut very deep," the source noted. "Since all the drama over her and Harry’s split from The Firm, she’s been incredibly nervous about facing them again. But she now accepts it’s got to be done."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle wants show royal family cant trample over her
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is currently based in California.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the Sussexes left the royal fold in 2020, royal watchers continue to wonder if Prince Harry will rejoin the fold due to King Charles' ongoing cancer battle.

"Meghan’s stance is that if Harry is going to go back and make a deal with the royals, she needs to be part of it as well," the insider continued. "She wants to show them they can’t just trample all over her and then have Harry come back on his own, as though she can be tossed aside."

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported experts believe the former actress is prioritizing her budding lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

"I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard," expert Phil Dampier told an outlet. "She probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can launch that. As for Harry, obviously he's been back and forth with a few charities."

"They do seem to be going their separate ways. There's no evidence that they're splitting up at the moment personally," Dampier added. "I think we all have our doubts whether the marriage will last 10, 20, 30 years."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle wants show royal family cant trample over her
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is developing lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan has been promoting her luxury jams since March, but the business is still unavailable for purchase. After her podcast was canceled, critics have been confused about Meghan's next steps.

“She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen," journalist Tina Brown wrote on her new Substack, Fresh H---. "She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total c---, unfortunately.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brown later claimed that Harry is “so naïve and really unschooled in the ways of the world. Being Prince Harry means that I doubt if he ever booked a table in a restaurant. The army was great for him, and he was extremely good and competent in there. That really helped turn him into a real person.”

“He’s the lamb to the slaughter in this situation,” Brown said. “He was terribly impressed by Meghan. He thought that she knew all, she persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really.”

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle wants show royal family cant trample over her
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be separating professionally.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan reportedly branded herself as "one of the most bullied people in the world," and the former blogger continues to face public scrutiny for her choices.

“Unfortunately, she made every mistake in the book, and she’s kind of run out of road. I don’t know where Meghan goes," Brown added. "Harry could still, as I say, make a comeback. He’ll always be Prince Harry. He’ll always be the grandson of the Queen and the son of Diana.”

Insiders spoke to Closer.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.