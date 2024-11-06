Meghan Markle Wants to Show the Royal Family They 'Can't Just Trample All Over Her'

Meghan Markle struggled to find her place within the royal family, but the next phase of her career could help the duchess show her in-laws what she's capable of.

According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex wants to prove to the royals that they "can't just trample all over her."

"The wounds Meghan suffered from her experiences in the royal family cut very deep," the source noted. "Since all the drama over her and Harry’s split from The Firm, she’s been incredibly nervous about facing them again. But she now accepts it’s got to be done."