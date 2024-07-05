Meghan Markle Wants to Get Away to a 'Remote Island' With Prince Harry and Their Kids to 'Have Fun as a Family Without Any Outside Pressure'
Meghan Markle seems to be itching to take a vacation with her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, before her schedule fills up.
“As usual she and Harry celebrated with the kids, but she wants to use the next couple of months relaxing and having fun after a stressful year so far," an insider told an outlet about how they spent the July 4 holiday.
“Meghan wants to get away with Harry and the kids to a remote island so they can just have fun as a family without any outside pressure and be in complete luxury," they added.
Although the Sussex tots are royal, the source hinted at the two youngsters wanting to visit one of America's most popular theme parks.
“Archie and Lilibet are at that age now where they can do more adventurous stuff and Meghan has even talked about a trip to Disneyland as she knows they will be well looked after there and how much the children would love it," they continued. “Lili is very into Disney princesses right now and would be in her element."
For the Suits star, building memories with her brood is extremely important.
“As much as family time is the priority, Meghan also wants to spend more time with her friends and do some girly trips away and have a pampering weekend," the source said.
“She’d also like her and her friends to also go on a trip somewhere with the kids, maybe a bit of glamping in one of the National Parks," they shared. “She knows she’s got a busy autumn coming up with lots of new work commitments so she just wants to concentrate on family and friends this summer as she won’t have as much time for it in the run-up to the end of the year."
Though the Duchess of Sussex is working on her new business, American Riviera Orchard, she would thrilled to enjoy some R&R later on in the summer.
“Plus it’s her birthday in August, but she’s letting Harry arrange that and surprise her with something as he has always done," the friend noted.
OK! previously reported an anonymous source hinted at the former actress wanting King Charles and the Windsors to endorse American Riviera Orchard.
"Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it," a source told an outlet. "Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she is shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval."
"Despite all the drama, Meghan does not see why they should not be able to drum up some support and backing," they added.
Meghan left the royal fold in 2020, and she hasn't attended an official engagement since 2022. However, Charles' experience building an organic food company could be an asset to her.
During his time as the Prince of Wales, Charles created Waitrose Duchy Organic, formerly known as Duchy Originals, which became one of the most popular food brands in the U.K.
"She wants Harry to reach out to anyone in the family that he’s still got access to," they revealed.
"She still believes that there is a lot more support for them inside the royal family than people let on, and thinks it would be foolish not to ask for help," the friend concluded.
