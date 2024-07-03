Meghan Markle 'Would Love' for King Charles, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to Give American Riviera Orchard a 'Stamp of Approval'
Meghan Markle is developing American Riviera Orchard, but will Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice start promoting the lifestyle brand on social media?
"Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it," a source told an outlet. "Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she is shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval."
Before ascending to the throne, Charles founded the organic food brand Waitrose Duchy Organic, formerly known as Duchy Originals, which sells cookies, jams and various goods. Meghan's business is expected to sell similar products and could receive Charles' endorsement.
"Despite all the drama, Meghan does not see why they should not be able to drum up some support and backing," they added.
According to the insider, Meghan is pushing Prince Harry to contact the Windsors to help with her endeavor.
"She wants Harry to reach out to anyone in the family that he’s still got access to," they revealed.
"She still believes that there is a lot more support for them inside the royal family than people let on, and thinks it would be foolish not to ask for help," the friend shared.
OK! previously reported American Riviera Orchard is expected to release a rosé, but some social media users aren't excited about it.
"Imagine going from having one of the largest & most influential platforms handed to you, where you could do an incredible amount of good..to selling cheap wine as a cash grab. Going from HRH to WTF," one critic wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Also, it spells out in the article how bloated the celebrity rose wine market already is and it's filled with more notable, marketable, trusted names than Meghan Markle," another said. "It'll be a shocker if she could actually give Brad Pitt's rosé wine a run for its money. I smell another flop."
Meghan's friend Nacho Figueras previously promoted the business on social media during Kate Middleton's return to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour. Although Meghan didn't upload the snapshot, some royal watchers saw Figueras' decision as insensitive due to the Princess of Wales' ongoing cancer battle.
"While I am sure the gift packages came with notes requesting social media coverage, you can’t tell Nacho Figueras what to do, so I think it’s certain the timing of his post was his own idea," a source told an outlet. "The larger point here is that the American Riviera Orchard campaign has been phenomenally successful and cost Meghan nothing."
"It is a textbook social media campaign. The only problem is that there still seems to be nothing actually for sale, so what is it all for? I guess we will find out," they noted.
Meghan returned to Instagram in March to tease the platform's launch, but it has yet to hit retailers.
“The one fly in the ointment is Meghan’s new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special,” royal author Tom Quinn told a publication.
“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized," Quinn alleged. "Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her – she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work.”
Insiders spoke to GB News.