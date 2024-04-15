Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Staying at $8,000-Per-Night Luxury Resort While Filming New Netflix Show Despite Money Woes
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living large — or is it all a disguise?!
The estranged royals are reportedly staying at a lavish resort in Palm Beach, Fla., while filming one of their new Netflix shows and attending the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington.
On Saturday, April 13, Harry was spotted soaking up the East Coast sun while enjoying his time at the polo event, a news publication reported.
For the occasion, the 39-year-old wore a casual gray T-shirt, black jeans and a baseball cap, as he spent the entirety of the day being filmed by cameras for his and Meghan’s upcoming project, according to the news outlet.
During their Florida vacation, Harry and his wife, 42, have been sleeping at the Four Seasons Palm Beach, which costs upwards of $8,000 per night.
At one point during their stay, the lovebirds were seen walking around the luxurious resort grounds and even lounged by the pool after heading home from the polo event, per the news publication.
According to the hotel’s website, Four Seasons is Palm Beach’s only five-star resort and promises "picturesque pools and acres of private beachfront."
Guests are welcome to participate in various activities — including diving, kayaking and paddle boarding the waters surrounding Everglades National Park.
On select dates, the hotel offers classes with some of "America’s leading polo players."
Harry and Meghan’s whole weekend appeared to be taken over by the ball game played on horseback, as the couple was spotted cozied up together at the event on Friday, April 12.
Profits made at the event benefited Harry’s co-created organization Sentebale.
The Duke of Sussex founded Sentebale in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.
Harry and the Suits actress’ trip to Florida came just one day after their company Archewell Productions revealed two new series are in the "early stages" of production at Netflix.
One of the shows is set to "provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo."
While the prince won’t be the star of the series, he is expecting to make various cameos.
Meghan took the reins for the other project, as it will "celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship."
Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix endeavors — and luxurious resort stays — come as the spouses reportedly face financial struggles after the Duchess of Sussex lost her Spotify podcast gig, as The Royal Observer previously reported.
"Meghan is hyper-concerned about money, rightfully so, given their extravagant spending and lower-than-expected earnings," a source spilled back in January.
"The situation is particularly daunting this time, as they have rapidly depleted their funds and are not as financially secure as they once were," the insider noted. "Meghan is taking charge, but it may be too little too late."
