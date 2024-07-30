Meghan Markle's Controversial Comments About 2017 Engagement Interview Led to Royal Watchers 'Suspecting Her Motives'
Meghan Markle called her 2017 engagement announcement "rehearsed" in Harry & Meghan, and the BBC journalist who conducted the interview Mishal Husain recently opened up about the shocking remarks.
“When the Duchess of Sussex said that my engagement interview with her and Harry was an ‘orchestrated reality show’ I didn’t know what to make of it," Husain told an outlet.
“They seemed to have thought through what their new lives would be like and what marriage would mean for her life in particular,” Husain added. “There was nothing that pointed to what would happen… It was two people who were full of joy in each other and life.”
The correspondent was seemingly surprised by the comment, and royal watchers began to analyze the televised conversation.
"Meghan claimed that the interview was an orchestrated reality show and Husain wasn't empathetic or warm enough to do the interview," British broadcaster Helena Chard told an outlet.
"It seems Meghan put on quite a performance and she and Harry were very much in control of their narrative," Chard claimed. "I believe discrepancies in Harry and Meghan’s story have led people to question why there are so many contradictions. It makes people suspect their motives."
Since leaving the royal fold, there have been inconsistencies in some of Sussexes' accounts, as the Suits star claimed they got married three days before her wedding, but the Archbishop of Canterbury denied it.
"I believe that there have been so many contradictory comments made by Harry and Meghan over the years that everything is now being looked at with a fine-tooth comb," Chard explained. "Mishal Husain is a renowned BBC journalist here in the U.K. Comments that Meghan made in the 2022 Netflix series regarding their engagement interview have baffled and upset the usually calm and strong Husain."
"Recollections may vary," Chard added, referring to the royal family's response to the royal racists scandal.
As OK! previously reported, the American star struggled to adjust to royal life, and she was accused of being hard to work for.
"It’s totally safe to speak," Hilary Fordwich stated. "When Prince William referred to Meghan Markle as ‘difficult,’ ‘rude’ and abrasive’ — all traits not appreciated by the British — he had heard from many courtiers and royal staff as to the way they were treated."
"Former staff members even referred to themselves as the ‘Sussex Survivors' Club’ due to difficult work relationships with the couple, with them dreading interaction with Meghan Markle, leaving the room in tears," Fordwich continued.
In 2021, Meghan adamantly denied that she mistreated royal staffers.
"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself, and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a 2021 statement. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."
Husain spoke to Saga Magazine.
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.