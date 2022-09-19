Throwing Shade? Archbishop Makes Apparent Jab At Prince Harry & Meghan Markle During Queen's Funeral Sermon
The archbishop of Canterbury got tongues wagging following his funeral sermon for Queen Elizabeth II, during which he appeared to take a jab at estranged royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
During the ceremony for Her Majesty on Monday, September 19, Justin Welby, the religious head of the Church of England, appeared to look directly at the royal-turned-Hollywood couple as he damned "those who cling to power and privileges."
Several royal watchers accused the archbishop of throwing major shade at King Charles III's youngest son and his daughter-in-law. The religious head made the seemingly savage remark while praising the queen, who died at age 96 on Thursday, September 8, for being one of the "people of loving service" who "are rare in any walk of life."
MOST INTERESTING CELEBRITY GUESTS TO ATTEND QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S FUNERAL: BEAR GRYLLS, SANDRA OH & MORE
“Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten,” said the archbishop, who appeared in footage of the sermon to be staring at the section of Westminster Abbey where Harry and Meghan sat behind the new King.
Online users who caught a glimpse of the biting comment speculated he made the dig at the controversial couple because they have repeatedly bashed the royal family since stepping back from their senior royal duties in March 2020.
From accusing members of The Firm of bullying and racism to Harry shaming his dad's parenting skills, the red-headed prince and the actress have done little to hide their feelings towards the prestigious family.
Other Twitter users pointed out that the archbishop's commentary could have been aimed at any number of the royal family members, as the section was packed with the high-profile family members.
MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY EXCHANGE TENSE WORDS DURING QUEEN ELIZABETH'S FUNERAL
"The Archbishop of Canterbury just called out the whole room for clinging to power and privileges and basically saying no one will remember any of them because of it," quipped one royal watcher on Twitter.
People all over the world have been tuning in to the queen's procession to see how Harry and Meghan are treated by their estranged royal family, with a body language expert noting Kate Middleton tried to "freeze out" Meghan last weekend at Windsor Castle.