Meghan Markle Had a 'Fundamental Misunderstanding' About How Queen Elizabeth and the Monarchy 'Worked'

"The Queen never really was concerned about whether or not people bowed or curtsied to her or not," Michael Cole told an outlet. “Cherie Blaire, former Prime Minister’s wife, apparently didn’t curtsy and, OK, so who cares, the late Queen had too good manners to care.”

Although Meghan quickly had to follow protocol during her first meeting with Elizabeth, Cole believes Her Majesty wouldn't have reacted if the Suits star decided not to bow.

“The Queen was too well-mannered to notice, even if people wanted to be discourteous," Cole added. "She would have not even noticed it."