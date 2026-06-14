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Meghan McCain Criticizes 'Mean' Jimmy Kimmel's Mockery of Spencer Pratt After Mayoral Loss

split photo of Meghan McCain, Jimmy Kimmel & Spencer Pratt
Source: MEGA;Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Meghan McCain slammed Jimmy Kimmel for mocking Spencer Pratt’s mayoral loss.

June 14 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Meghan McCain publicly criticized Jimmy Kimmel for his recent comments about Spencer Pratt’s unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Los Angeles.

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image of Meghan McCain publicly defended Spencer Pratt after Jimmy Kimmel mocked his failed Los Angeles mayoral campaign during a late-night monologue.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Meghan McCain publicly defended Spencer Pratt after Jimmy Kimmel mocked his failed Los Angeles mayoral campaign during a late-night monologue.

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On June 10, McCain expressed her discontent via X, stating, “Jimmy Kimmel is a mean, heartless b------ and no amount of on air crying will convince me or anyone else otherwise.”

She added that “the day he is off air will be a better day for the country.”

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image of Jimmy Kimmel referenced Spencer Pratt’s previous promise to leave Los Angeles if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman won the election.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel referenced Spencer Pratt’s previous promise to leave Los Angeles if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman won the election.

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Source: ABC
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Kimmel’s remarks came during his monologue on June 9, where he offered Pratt, who lost to incumbent Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman, a U-Haul to help him move out of Los Angeles.

Kimmel referenced Pratt’s earlier statement about leaving the city if he did not win, saying, “He clearly promised that if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman were elected mayor, he’s going to move out of L.A.”

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image Spencer Pratt failed to advance to the general election after finishing behind Karen Bass and Nithya Raman.
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt failed to advance to the general election after finishing behind Karen Bass and Nithya Raman.

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This was not Kimmel’s first jab at Pratt. On June 1, he aired a fake campaign ad that humorously highlighted Pratt’s most embarrassing moments from his reality TV past.

During his latest monologue, Kimmel quipped, “You’re a man of your word and you’ve got to go,” while showing a clip of a decorated moving truck with Pratt’s face and a sign reading “Just Defeated.”

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McCain has been a vocal supporter of Pratt, previously predicting he would win the election.

“I’m telling you this guy is going to win,” she said in April, expressing enthusiasm for his campaign.

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image of Meghan McCain had previously predicted that Spencer Pratt would perform strongly in the race and voiced support for his campaign.
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain had previously predicted that Spencer Pratt would perform strongly in the race and voiced support for his campaign.

Pratt, who faced significant competition from Bass, 72, and Raman, 44, ultimately did not advance to the general election. Raman won the second spot while Bass secured her place in the upcoming election. In a statement to Us Weekly, Raman expressed gratitude for the support she received from voters.

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