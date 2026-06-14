Meghan McCain Criticizes 'Mean' Jimmy Kimmel's Mockery of Spencer Pratt After Mayoral Loss

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Meghan McCain publicly criticized Jimmy Kimmel for his recent comments about Spencer Pratt’s unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Los Angeles.

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Meghan McCain publicly defended Spencer Pratt after Jimmy Kimmel mocked his failed Los Angeles mayoral campaign during a late-night monologue.

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On June 10, McCain expressed her discontent via X, stating, “Jimmy Kimmel is a mean, heartless b------ and no amount of on air crying will convince me or anyone else otherwise.” She added that “the day he is off air will be a better day for the country.”

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel referenced Spencer Pratt’s previous promise to leave Los Angeles if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman won the election.

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Jimmy Kimmel is a mean, heartless bastard and no amount of on air crying will convince me or anyone else otherwise. The day he is off air will be a better day for the country. https://t.co/XI1i6gCSFs — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 10, 2026 Source: ABC

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Kimmel’s remarks came during his monologue on June 9, where he offered Pratt, who lost to incumbent Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman, a U-Haul to help him move out of Los Angeles. Kimmel referenced Pratt’s earlier statement about leaving the city if he did not win, saying, “He clearly promised that if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman were elected mayor, he’s going to move out of L.A.”

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Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt failed to advance to the general election after finishing behind Karen Bass and Nithya Raman.

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This was not Kimmel’s first jab at Pratt. On June 1, he aired a fake campaign ad that humorously highlighted Pratt’s most embarrassing moments from his reality TV past. During his latest monologue, Kimmel quipped, “You’re a man of your word and you’ve got to go,” while showing a clip of a decorated moving truck with Pratt’s face and a sign reading “Just Defeated.”

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McCain has been a vocal supporter of Pratt, previously predicting he would win the election. “I’m telling you this guy is going to win,” she said in April, expressing enthusiasm for his campaign.

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Source: MEGA Meghan McCain had previously predicted that Spencer Pratt would perform strongly in the race and voiced support for his campaign.