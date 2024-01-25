Meghan McCain Confesses Post-Partum Anxiety Caused Her to Have 'Irrational, Completely Delusional Thoughts'

"I told my friend that I thought that ninjas were going to break into our house and kidnap our daughter," she said. "I thought if I took her for a walk that someone would push the carriage over and steal her or hurt her. I thought that if anyone else touched my child that she was going to hyperventilate and die."

McCain noted that eventually her friend took her aside and told her she "really needed to talk" with her OB-GYN about post-partum issues. Her husband, Ben Domenech, also agreed she needed additional support.