Meghan McCain Confesses Post-Partum Anxiety Caused Her to Have 'Irrational, Completely Delusional Thoughts'
Meghan McCain opened up on her struggles with post-partum anxiety following the birth of her first daughter, Liberty, 3.
In a candid interview published on Thursday, January 25, the 39-year-old confessed she suffered "completely irrational, completely delusional thoughts" about her newborn being in danger.
"I told my friend that I thought that ninjas were going to break into our house and kidnap our daughter," she said. "I thought if I took her for a walk that someone would push the carriage over and steal her or hurt her. I thought that if anyone else touched my child that she was going to hyperventilate and die."
McCain noted that eventually her friend took her aside and told her she "really needed to talk" with her OB-GYN about post-partum issues. Her husband, Ben Domenech, also agreed she needed additional support.
"I remember getting in the car and crying and my husband was like, 'You're not doing well; you're definitely having a lot of problems and you're very emotional and you're scared about things you shouldn't be scared about,'" she recalled.
The mother-of-two did ask doctors for their suggestions and found relief from her symptoms with the assistance of antidepressants, therapy, acupuncture and meditation.
"All of that combined really helped me. I would say within six months, I felt normal again," she revealed.
Since her personal experiences, McCain — who also welcomed youngest daughter Clover Jade, 1, in January 2023 — has become passionate about sharing her story and educating others on post-partum health.
"It’s one of those things people sort of tell you that you should just deal with silently or should be embarrassed about," she explained, noting this also applies to reasonable expectations for what giving birth is like. "For me, it has not been healthy to see women in full hair and makeup giving birth."
And while the television personality isn't interested in welcoming a little one into the world in full glam makeup, she also clarified she doesn't judge moms that choose that for themselves.
"It's amazing if you can. I am just not physically capable of doing it," she continued. "I have had to really sort of curate out the Pinterest-perfect Instagram mom stuff because it makes me feel bad about myself."
McCain spoke with Parents about her post-partum health struggles.