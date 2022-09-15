Meghan McCain Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain has a bun in the oven! The expectant talk show personality is expecting her second child with husband Ben Domenech, exciting news she shared Thursday, September 15.

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!," The View alum spilled to a publication. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."