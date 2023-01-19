Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off 9-Month Baby Bump: 'Fully Cooked'
The bun is almost out of the oven.The arrival of Meghan McCain's second child is fast approaching — and she has the photos to prove it!
On Wednesday, January 18, The View alum posted two selfies to Instagram showing off her very pregnant belly. "9 months — fully cooked! 🤍," the soon-to-be mother-of-two, who is already mom to her and husband Ben Domenech's 2-year-old daughter, Liberty, captioned the upload of her in an oversized grey sweater and long skirt.
The Republican commentator confirmed she was expecting another baby in September 2022, sharing in an interview at the time, "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!"
PREGNANT MEGHAN MCCAIN ADMITS 'NOTHING FITS' WHILE WAITING FOR SECOND 'LITTLE LADY' TO JOIN BROOD
"We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited," gushed the television personality at the time.
McCain and Domenech welcomed their daughter in September 2020, and ahead of the arrival of Liberty's sister, the blonde beauty is making sure the youngster is ready for what's in store.
Earlier in January, McCain shared an adorable photo of her mini-me overlooking her baby doll strapped into a baby bouncer, which she captioned: "A few more days until we have two little ladies living in the house….trying to prepare her!"
- Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood
- 'It's Calmer': Whoopi Goldberg Admits 'The View' Is 'Better' Since Meghan McCain's Exit
- Meghan McCain Calls Out Her 'The View' Replacement Alyssa Farah Griffin: 'She Comes From An Extremely Controversial Background'
McCain also spoke candidly about her second baby girl in a September 2022 upload just ahead of Liberty's birthday on National Daughter's Day, penning via Instagram, "My beautiful, fierce, wildling, Liberty, who I love more than life itself. You saved me ~ it's a privilege to watch you grow every day."
TMI! MEGHAN MCCAIN'S HUSBAND BEN DOMENECH PRAISES 'THE VIEW' ALUM'S 'BIG T*TS' IN TWITTER SPAT
"To my next daughter, I promise to keep you safe, your heart wild and to show you how to harness your strength and fire — and how to survive in this harsh world & save us from the impending apocalyptic doom like Sarah Connor," she continued, referencing the fictional character in the Terminator franchise.
McCain concluded, "I was destined to have girls. I innately understand girls, always have. It is the great gift of my life to raise them and be surrounded by intense divine feminine energy."