Meghan McCain Dubs Prince Harry's U.N. Speech As 'Wildly Insulting' To Americans, Suggests He Moves To Canada
In New York City on Monday, July 18, Prince Harry addressed the crowd at the United Nations event being held in Nelson Mandela's honor.
His words didn't sit well with Meghan McCain, who lashed out at the Duke Of Sussex for his "rambling, unfocused speech" in which he declared that America is "contributing to a global assault on democracy and freedom."
"According to Prince Harry, counted among the worst catastrophes plaguing the world right now are the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, lies and disinformation, the war in Ukraine and… the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe versus Wade," the former host of The View wrote in an op-ed, which was published by the Daily Mail.
Since COVID-19 and the violence in Ukraine has caused so much death, McCain, 37, found it inappropriate that he brought up the recent reversal on abortion laws.
"The speech was confusing and wildly insulting to the undoubtably few Americans, who may have been watching. It is hard for me to understand why anyone should care what the Duke of Sussex thinks – let alone what he thinks about America," the mom-one-continued. "He has lived here all of 20 minutes, yet he has decided that makes him an expert. Being a Duke (or a Duchess for that matter) means next to nothing in America. It confers nothing other than superficial celebrity clout and social media clicks."
She also pointed out that Harry, 37, has yet to vote in an American election. Additionally, she found his words out of touch, given he's lived such a pampered life and has been treated like a Hollywood star since settling down in California with Meghan Markle.
"The exhausting thing about Harry is that it seems like all the Duke does in America is virtue-signal, lecture and deride the Constitution. Harry and Meghan Markle chose to seek woke-asylum here in the United States because — as they infamously told the world — the Royal family was just too racist to endure," she said. "So, they fled the horrors of pampered royal life to live a pampered celebrity life in a sprawling multimillion dollar mansion, surrounded by the wealthiest and woke-est our country has to offer."
Added McCain, "Maybe he needs reminding that he is a guest here and not a guest who has been universally embraced by the American public."
The outspoken author also dubbed Harry a "hypocrite" for discussing climate change since he's used plenty of private planes in the past.
"He's not offering solutions of any kind, mind you, just making a speech and getting back on his private jet to return to his mansion in California. I for one am sick of this and sick of him," McCain stated. "If it is so terrible here and our Constitution is so terrible, feel free to leave. Canada might be a better fit."
