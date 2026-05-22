Meghan McCain Slammed for Body-Shaming Guest's Bulging Belly Button at the White House 

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Meghan McCain faced swift backlash online for body-shaming a White House guest after criticizing his appearance during an Oval Office press event on Thursday, May 21. During a White House press event focused on refrigerator regulations, Ron Graff Sr., the co-owner of Ohio-based Columbiana Foods, stood directly behind President Donald Trump. His protruding belly button was noticeably visible through his striped shirt during the broadcast.

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Source: MEGA Meghan McCain was accused of 'fat-shaming' a private citizen.

The 41-year-old daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain posted a complaint on X targeting the White House advance staff, saying, "Can the advance people not put some random [sic] mans bellybutton next to our [sic] presidents head in the camera shot? Thx." Social media users immediately slammed the podcaster for hypocritical behavior, calling her comments "shallow" and accusing her of "fat-shaming" a private citizen. The incident drew widespread criticism due to Meghan's frequent public stances against body-shaming.

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'Why Are You Fat-Shaming?'

Source: @pbsNewsHour/youtube The man's stomach went viral after appearing in a video alongside Donald Trump.

“Meghan, why are you fat-shaming?” one snapped. “That’s what concerns you? So shallow,” another said. “We don’t body shame, Meghan,” added another. Meghan wasn’t the only one who commented on the man’s prominent belly button.

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'Make It Go Away!'

Source: MEGA Adam Kinzinger joked about the man's casual attire.

“Outies, and no suits. Hmm, I thought that was a requirement at least for Zelensky,” former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger joked, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was berated last year at the White House by Republicans for not wearing a suit. On Friday, May 22, Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski expressed disgust over it, saying, “All these crotches and belly buttons around the president. Gross. Make it go away!” Just days prior, Meghan used her "Citizen McCain" podcast to heavily criticize media figures like fellow podcaster Megyn Kelly for "scraping the bottom of the barrel" by commenting on the weights and bodies of female celebrities.

Source: MEGA Meghan McCain slammed Megyn kelly for 'body-shaming' despite criticizing other people's appearances herself.