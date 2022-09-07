TMI! Meghan McCain's Husband Ben Domenech Praises 'The View' Alum's 'Big T*ts' In Twitter Spat

That's one way to put it. Ben Domenech likely didn't think he would ever be talking about his wife's body on Twitter, but then again, he probably didn't envision himself getting involved in a social media feud either.

Domenech found himself at the center of online drama after he said former President Donald Trump "totally botched" the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting one user to hit back with an insult about his famous wife, Meghan McCain.