TMI! Meghan McCain's Husband Ben Domenech Praises 'The View' Alum's 'Big T*ts' In Twitter Spat
That's one way to put it. Ben Domenech likely didn't think he would ever be talking about his wife's body on Twitter, but then again, he probably didn't envision himself getting involved in a social media feud either.
Domenech found himself at the center of online drama after he said former President Donald Trump "totally botched" the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting one user to hit back with an insult about his famous wife, Meghan McCain.
"Megan must be waving those fat boobs of hers to get your attn … loser," the troll tweeted Tuesday, September 6, prompting the Federalist co-founder to reply: "I must inform you it does not make me a loser to have a wife with big t*ts."
The View alum caught wind of her husband's response and comically chimed in, re-sharing Domenech's tweet and adding: "OH MY GOD – BEN," with the emoji of a blonde woman covering her face in disbelief.
Bravoboss Andy Cohen also had a field day with Domenech's savage clap back, commenting a series of clap emojis, per Page Six.
Domenech, 40, and McCain, 37, tied the knot in November 2017 at her family’s ranch in Sedona, Ariz., and welcomed daughter Liberty in September 2020.
The talk show personality previously revealed on The View back in 2017 that she got proposed to at Mayo Clinic, where her late dad, Senator John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier that year, was having a scan. (The blonde beauty's dad died in August 2018 at age 81.)
"We got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive and all these things," she explained at the time. "It’s not the most romantic story, but he is my partner."
Following the loss of her dad, McCain tragically suffered a miscarriage. "I opened up the summer of last year burying my dad and then I ended it last summer having a miscarriage," she shared during an October 2019 appearance on Good Morning America. "It felt like this very strange circle of life experience that just included a lot of death and a lot of tragedy."
However, a few short months later, McCain announced she and Domenech were expecting again, sharing the exciting news in March 2020.