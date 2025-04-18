HEALTH Meghan Trainor Reveals Her Dad Used to 'Buy Me' Implants as She Breaks Down Her Decision to Undergo Surgery Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor got some help before undergoing b----- surgery.

Meghan Trainor is no longer all about that bass. The singer, 31, detailed her decision to get cosmetic surgery to secure the "b--- of her dreams" during the Wednesday, April 16, episode of the "Forever Young Podcast."

"I knew I need a lift since day one…" she revealed. "They came out saggy. I was raised with saggy b----. And then I had two kids. I gained the most weight I ever had. Then I lost it all, I lost even more." As early as high school, the "No" singer set her "dream in life" to repair her body. She admitted that her dad even thought it was an issue and would help get her products to help. "He used to buy me the implants, the gel foam things that you could get at Victoria’s Secret…he knew I was so lopsided," she confessed.

By the time Meghan got b----- implants at the beginning of this year, she was more than ready to change up her body. "The week before surgery, I would look at my b---- in the shower, and I was like, 'These aren’t even mine anymore. Get these off,'" she stated. "So I think when you’re at that place, that’s when you know."

She found her doctors — the podcast’s co-hosts Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour — after a friend who had a similar surgery referred her. The singer ensured she did extensive research beforehand, assessing several options for surgeons and looking at before and after photos on their websites. She ultimately chose Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour because their results didn’t "look like work…[they] looked like improvement." The Grammy award-winning artist met with her surgeons a few times before the operation to certify she was getting small, natural implants that didn’t look like she had anything done. Not to mention, she claimed that large b------ run in her family, and her mom even got a reduction due to the neck pain they caused. The star did not want that to be her future.

Although she now celebrates them as "perky" and the "perfect size," she initially had doubts post-surgery and second-guessed if maybe she had gotten them too big. However, when she started wearing hoodies and seeing how chest was more pronounced under her garments, she was satisfied. "I’m trying to get more in touch with my feminine side and that definitely helped a lot," she declared. Prior to getting her implants, Meghan said that she would actually get complimented her b------, but people didn’t realize how much work it took to fake their appearance. "You know what that took to get those b---- like that? Crazy push-up bras. Duct tape to my shoulders," she admitted. "Every time I peeled it off, sometimes, I would bleed. It was a nightmare." In fact, as inspiration, she sent her doctors a photo of herself wearing a push-up bra in an outfit from Jingle Ball.

