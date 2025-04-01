Meghan Trainor Finally Cops to Using Weight-Loss Drug Amid Shocking Transformation: 'I Feel Great'

The singer, 31, debuted a noticeably slimmer physique at the Billboard’s Women in Music Awards on Saturday, March 29, crediting the weight loss to Mounjaro.

In a Monday, March 31, Instagram post recapping the event, Trainor expressed her gratitude for being honored as a Hitmaker while also revealing her disappointment at how people were fixated on her appearance.

"It’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here," Trainor wrote. "This is what it's like to be a woman in the music industry."

She proceeded to directly address the remarks, admitting she has indeed been trying to shed some extra pounds.

"No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she explained. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."