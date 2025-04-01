Meghan Trainor Finally Cops to Using Weight-Loss Drug Amid Shocking Transformation: 'I Feel Great'
Meghan Trainor is no longer all about that bass.
The singer, 31, debuted a noticeably slimmer physique at the Billboard’s Women in Music Awards on Saturday, March 29, crediting the weight loss to Mounjaro.
In a Monday, March 31, Instagram post recapping the event, Trainor expressed her gratitude for being honored as a Hitmaker while also revealing her disappointment at how people were fixated on her appearance.
"It’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here," Trainor wrote. "This is what it's like to be a woman in the music industry."
She proceeded to directly address the remarks, admitting she has indeed been trying to shed some extra pounds.
"No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she explained. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."
"Here's to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let's keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters," she added.
On the red carpet, Trainor told Entertainment Tonight that “science is the secret” to her weight loss.
"I’m trying to bio-hack my body," she said. "So anything that’ll help me age backward, I’m into it."
In November 2022, the Grammy Award winner opened up about losing 60 pounds after giving birth to her son Riley, 3, whom she welcomed with husband Daryl Sabara. She told ET Canada that learning portion control, establishing a healthy fitness routine and experiencing a b----- augmentation all contributed to the transformation.
- Meghan Trainor Says 'Science Is the Secret' to Her Dramatic Weight Loss Amid Ozempic Accusations: 'I'm Trying to Biohack My Body'
- 'I'm Sick of Ozempic': Meghan Trainor Accused of Using Weight Loss Drugs After Debuting Slimmed-Down Figure
- Meghan Trainor Says Her Slim Down Came From 'Lifting Weights' and 'Chasing' Around Her 2 Kids Amid Ozempic Rumors
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trainor accompanied her vulnerable caption from Billboard’s Women in Music Awards with several photos next to friends and fellow artists, including Muni Long, Victoria Monet and Madison Beer, who presented her with the Hitmaker award.
Beer introduced Trainor by taking the audience back to 10 years ago, when she kicked off her career with "All About That Bass." She declared how the track "wasn’t just a hit…it was a cultural moment," spending eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The "Make You Mine" singer proceeded to explain how the song launched Trainor into pop stardom, setting her on a path to achieving 14 career Hot 100 hits, including four Top 10 songs.
"Meghan is not just a Hitmaker. She’s a powerhouse songwriter…" Beer expressed. "That's actually how we met. We met in a studio session a few years ago, where we were supposed to be working on music, but instead, we spent the entire day talking and getting to know each other. She immediately made me feel so understood, supported and cared for, just within hours of meeting her."
Trainor was all smiles as she accepted the award, donned in a black velvet bodysuit, sheer skirt and patent leather pumps.