Meghan Trainor Shows Before and After Photos of Her New B--- Job: 'I've Never Been More Comfortable in My Body'
Meghan Trainor is feeling herself after getting a b--- job!
The pop star got real about her decision to go under the knife, emphasizing that the b------ augmentation was something she did purely for herself.
"I have never been more comfortable in my body," she told a news outlet. "Maybe it’s because I’m in my 30s now and I’m better. I’ve been working with a therapist for a long time, trying to rewire my brain to love myself more.”
“It's always something like a work in progress, and that's why I write all these anthemic songs of, 'I love myself,' because it's constantly a thing I'm working on and I notice my fans are also working on that. So that's how we connect,” she added.
Trainor admitted she wasn’t happy with how “saggy” and "uneven" her chest looked, especially after having two sons — Riley, 4, and Barry, 19 months — with husband Daryl Sabara.
She explained that she got a "full anchor" lift, along with implants, to restore their shape.
“Before they were just empty and different sizes and just felt like skin on me. There wasn't much b----- tissue,” she stated.
The recovery was surprisingly smooth, but the night before surgery, she had a little heart-to-heart with her old chest.
"I cried and was like, 'You guys got me bullied. You didn't make much milk for me for my babies. You always had to be duct taped to my chin. I love you and thank you for all you've done for me, but also goodbye. It was dramatic and I started crying," she recounted.
Once she was healed, Trainor wasted no time sharing the "big news" with fans.
“It’s official! I got a b----- lift and augmentation with Motiva Implants®!” she wrote on Instagram, referring to the brand she chose for the procedure.
“I’ve thought about a b------ augmentation for YEARS and with everything going on in my life I decided it was time to do something for ME,” she added.
She even got into the nitty-gritty details of why she picked this specific brand.
“I knew I wanted a very natural look and feel that would adapt with my busy lifestyle, which is why I’m so glad that @motiva_usa Implants® became available just as I was ready to make a change,” she explained.
“Together with my amazing board-certified plastic surgeon @drpay, I chose Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix® Mini 290cc implants because of their unique design, which adapts to your body as it changes position³ ⁵ ⁶ ,” the “Me Too” hitmaker shared, giving a shout-out to Dr. Payman Danielpour.
Now, she’s obsessed with her new look.
“I’m absolutely in love with my results! I’m more confident than ever and I’m so happy that I made this decision,” Trainor explained.
“I’ll be sharing more about my journey in the next couple of weeks," she continued.
- Meghan Trainor Says Her Slim Down Came From 'Lifting Weights' and 'Chasing' Around Her 2 Kids Amid Ozempic Rumors
- Meghan Trainor Admits She 'Cannot Smile Anymore' After Getting 'Too Much Botox': 'My Face Hurts'
- Heidi Montag, Kelly Rowland, Kourtney Kardashian, More Stars Who Have Gotten Breast Implants: Before & After Plastic Surgery Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Remember, this is about YOU — your confidence, your happiness, and your journey. Love you all!” she concluded.
Fortunately, her husband also approves of the new assets.
"This morning we were testing them. [Daryl] was touching them, and not a sexual way, but he was grabbing them and he was like, 'These are fantastic.' And I was like, 'Do they feel real? For real, real?'” the “Been Like This” singer recounted.
“And he was like, 'Yes, dude. They feel incredible.' They're squishy, but they're firm, and they're up when I'm laying down. And that's all thanks to the Ergonomix that Motiva made. They're the first of its kind, they're so natural. They stay perky when I'm laying down. It's unbelievable," she added.
Still, Sabara loves his wife no matter what.
"He knows this was all about me. From the first meeting, I was like, 'This has nothing to do with you. These are my b------- for me,'" she said. "He was like, "Whatever makes you happy. What a treat this is for me as well. I'm so supportive.' I'm like, 'I bet you are, buddy.'"
Looking back, she called it “the best decision I ever made.”
"I noticed with my new b------, it's helping so much," she says. "I always tell myself, I'm like, 'Girl, I am a female. Look at these b------.' I feel so girly and I love it, and it makes me so much more confident. And I smile every time I shower,” she gushed, adding that she is excited to buy some new clothes that will fit her better.
People interviewed Trainor.