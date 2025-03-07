Meghan Trainor Shows Before and After Photos of Her New B--- Job: 'I've Never Been More Comfortable in My Body'

The recovery was surprisingly smooth, but the night before surgery, she had a little heart-to-heart with her old chest.

"I cried and was like, 'You guys got me bullied. You didn't make much milk for me for my babies. You always had to be duct taped to my chin. I love you and thank you for all you've done for me, but also goodbye. It was dramatic and I started crying," she recounted.

Once she was healed, Trainor wasted no time sharing the "big news" with fans.

“It’s official! I got a b----- lift and augmentation with Motiva Implants®!” she wrote on Instagram, referring to the brand she chose for the procedure.

“I’ve thought about a b------ augmentation for YEARS and with everything going on in my life I decided it was time to do something for ME,” she added.