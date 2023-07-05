Meghan Trainor Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Daryl Sabara: Photos
Meghan Trainor is officially a mother-of-two!
The “Made You Look” singer shared the joyous news on Tuesday, July 4, via Instagram, offering a glimpse of her and Daryl Sabara’s newborn in the hospital.
“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” the new mom-of-two captioned her carousel featuring both herself and her hubby holding their second child together.
“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section,” she gushed, “and I finally got my skin to skin time!”
Trainor concluded: “Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”
The “Dear Future Husband” performer’s post began with a black-and-white snap of Trainor holding her newborn, seemingly right after he was delivered. She also captured the first moments of Sabara and their son, as the actor lovingly looked down at his baby boy with wide eyes and his mouth ajar.
Friends and fans of the couple flooded Trainor’s comments section with love and joy, as Mandy Moore gushed: “Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!!” with red heart emojis.
“Congratulations sis! So happy for you!” Paris Hilton praised, with Ashley Benson adding: “congrats angel.”
The 29-year-old first revealed she had another bun in the oven in January after teasing on social media that she had been keeping “a secret” for months.
“I’m pregnant! We did it!” the then-pregnant star exclaimed during her appearance on Today. “It finally happened, and we’re so excited.”
The Grammy winner and Sabara’s new addition to their family means their young son, Riley, is officially a big brother. The lovebirds — who wed in December 2018 — celebrated their first child’s birthday the same month they shared the news of their pregnancy.
“Two years with the sweetest, silliest, happiest little boy,” Trainor penned on social media at the time alongside snaps of her precious child. “You are our everything. Love you so so so much!”
Though Trainor's second pregnancy went off without a hitch, she recently revealed that her first birthing experience was an absolute nightmare that left her with PTSD.
Back in April, Trainor explained Riley struggled with breathing issues as soon as he was born and was immediately rushed to the NICU with Sabara, 31, while she was stuck on the surgical table being sewn up. Though they were able to take their son home after a few days and everything was OK, she had nightmares of her C-section experience.
"I couldn't go to sleep at night. I would be in tears and tell Daryl, 'I'm still on that table, dude. I'm trapped there. I can't remind myself I'm in bed and I'm safe at home.' I had to learn how traumatic it was," she recalled during an interview.