Meghan Trainor Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Daryl Sabara: Photos

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” the new mom-of-two captioned her carousel featuring both herself and her hubby holding their second child together.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section,” she gushed, “and I finally got my skin to skin time!”