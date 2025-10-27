or
Meghan Trainor Debuts Shocking Body Transformation After Admitting She Uses Mounjaro: See Before and After Photos

Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor's fitness instructor shared shocking side-by-side transformation photos of her figure.

Oct. 27 2025, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

Meghan Trainor has been putting in work at the gym.

The pop star's fitness instructor, Bella Maher, showcased her dramatic body transformation in an Instagram post on Sunday, October 26.

The social media share featured side-by-side photos of Trainor, 31, who previously revealed she took a GLP-1 to aid with weight loss.

Image of Meghan Trainor works with a coach in the gym.
Source: @malibubodies/Instagram

Meghan Trainor works with a coach in the gym.

"Watching her transform from the inside out has been one of the most meaningful parts of my work," Maher gushed of her client. "She did so much of this on her own before ever introducing a GLP-1, and even after starting it, the medication was simply a support, not the reason for her results. GLP-1s can be a powerful tool, but they’re certainly not a transformation plan."

The fitness coach added, "SHE is the reason this worked. She prioritized strength training, protein, intention, structure, and showing up even on the days she didn’t feel like it. She built this. She earned this. And now she gets to live in a body that supports her for life. SO proud of you, my girl!!"

Maher pointed out that the first photo was from January 2024, and the second was captured recently.

Meghan Trainor's GLP-1 Journey

Image of Meghan Trainor lost 60 pounds.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor lost 60 pounds.

In March, the "All About That Bass" singer took to Instagram to explain how she lost 60 pounds.

"I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she wrote on a March 31 Instagram post. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."

MORE ON:
Meghan Trainor

Image of Meghan Trainor took Mounjaro.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor took Mounjaro.

Trainor worked alongside husband Daryl Sabara, who also tried Mounjaro.

"We heard more and more of our friends — and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic. We decided to give it a go because it had fewer side effects than other weight loss drugs," she said on the April 9 episode of her "Workin' on It" podcast.

Image of Meghan Trainor embarked on a weight-loss journey with her husband.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor embarked on a weight-loss journey with her husband.

The couple spent a lot of time in the gym to get their physiques in shape.

"We were like, 'We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years,'" Trainor explained. "We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry."

Sabara added, "We’ve been on this journey for a while, and we learned how there are right ways to do it and there are improper ways to do it."

