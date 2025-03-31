Meghan Trainor Says 'Science Is the Secret' to Her Dramatic Weight Loss Amid Ozempic Accusations: 'I'm Trying to Biohack My Body'
Meghan Trainor is open to trying anything and everything to look good.
While at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event on Saturday, March 29, the singer was asked about her weight-loss transformation, proudly flaunting her slimmer figure in an ensemble featuring a sheer black skirt over a formfitting bodysuit.
"Science is the secret. I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea [about]," the mom-of-two, 31, shared when asked how she lost the extra pounds. "I was working out so incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed, always."
The star — who didn't address accusations she's using popular weight-loss drug Ozempic — explained she's "trying to biohack my body."
"So anything that'll help me age backward, I’m into it," said the "All About That Bass" crooner. "I just learned about the NADs [food supplement capsules]. I was like, ‘make me Hailey Bieber, I'll do it, I'll take it’ … I’m trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me. Science."
When the pop star began shaping up last year, she said it was due to weight-lifting and taking care of her and husband Daryl Sabara's two children.
"I mean, look at those kids. I’ve got to lift them up and chase them. I’m exhausted," she spilled. "They come and visit me every single workout. They come at the end."
The blonde beauty also recently received a boost of confidence from undergoing a b----- augmentation.
"I have never been more comfortable in my body," she told a news outlet of how she feels after the procedure.
"Maybe it’s because I’m in my 30s now and I’m better. I’ve been working with a therapist for a long time, trying to rewire my brain to love myself more," Trainor continued. "It's always something like a work in progress, and that's why I write all these anthemic songs of, 'I love myself,' because it's constantly a thing I'm working on and I notice my fans are also working on that. So that's how we connect."
The vocalist underwent the surgery because she was unhappy with how "saggy and uneven" her chest looked after welcoming two children.
Trainor admitted she got emotional the night before she went under the knife, sharing, "I cried and was like, 'You guys got me bullied. You didn't make much milk for me for my babies. You always had to be duct taped to my chin. I love you and thank you for all you've done for me, but also goodbye.' It was dramatic."
The star raved over the results via an Instagram video in early March.
"It’s official! I got a b----- lift and augmentation with Motiva Implants®!" she said. "I’ve thought about a b------ augmentation for YEARS and with everything going on in my life I decided it was time to do something for ME."