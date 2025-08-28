PHOTOS Meghan Trainor Shows Off Shocking Weight Loss and Plastic Surgery Results Alongside Husband Daryl Sabara at 'The Paper' Premiere: Photos Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor flaunted her slimmed-down figure at a Hollywood premiere with husband Daryl Sabara. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 28 2025, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Trainor is no longer all about that bass. The pop star, 31, flaunted her shocking weight transformation at the premiere of The Paper in Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday, August 27. Trainor stunned in a plunging black bodysuit, paired with a bedazzled bow belt and tiny white shorts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor went braless on the blue carpet.

The musician — who debuted her new body and b----- augmentation earlier this year — teased her hair in a high bun with money pieces hanging out in front. She walked the blue carpet with her husband of nearly seven years, Daryl Sabara. The Spy Kids alum rocked a navy blue jacket, trousers and glasses as his wife held onto his arm. In one snapshot, Sabara gave Trainor a smooch on the cheek while she flashed a kissy face for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Trainor's 60-Pound Weight Loss

Meghan Trainor arrives to the premiere of Peacock’s #ThePaper in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/DDLeILBowj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 28, 2025 Source: @thr/X Meghan Trainor shed 60 pounds.

In March, the "All About That Bass" singer admitted she used GLP-1 medication to help her lose 60 pounds. "I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she captioned a March 31 Instagram post. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great." Trainor used the medicine alongside Sabara, and they supported each other every step of the way. "We heard more and more of our friends — and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic. We decided to give it a go because it had fewer side effects than other weight loss drugs," she explained on the April 9 episode of her "Workin' on It" podcast.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Trainor's Gym Grind

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor is married to Daryl Sabara.

The duo was also hard at work at the gym to ensure they achieved optimal results. "We were like, 'We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years,'" Trainor said. "We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry." Sabara noted, "We’ve been on this journey for a while, and we learned how there are right ways to do it and there are improper ways to do it."

Meghan Trainor's B----- Augmentation

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor got cosmetic surgery on her chest.