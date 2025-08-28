or
Meghan Trainor Shows Off Shocking Weight Loss and Plastic Surgery Results Alongside Husband Daryl Sabara at 'The Paper' Premiere: Photos

Meghan Trainor flaunted her slimmed-down figure at a Hollywood premiere with husband Daryl Sabara.

Aug. 28 2025, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Meghan Trainor is no longer all about that bass.

The pop star, 31, flaunted her shocking weight transformation at the premiere of The Paper in Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday, August 27.

Trainor stunned in a plunging black bodysuit, paired with a bedazzled bow belt and tiny white shorts.

Image of Meghan Trainor went braless on the blue carpet.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor went braless on the blue carpet.

The musician — who debuted her new body and b----- augmentation earlier this year — teased her hair in a high bun with money pieces hanging out in front. She walked the blue carpet with her husband of nearly seven years, Daryl Sabara. The Spy Kids alum rocked a navy blue jacket, trousers and glasses as his wife held onto his arm. In one snapshot, Sabara gave Trainor a smooch on the cheek while she flashed a kissy face for the camera.

Meghan Trainor's 60-Pound Weight Loss

Source: @thr/X

Meghan Trainor shed 60 pounds.

In March, the "All About That Bass" singer admitted she used GLP-1 medication to help her lose 60 pounds.

"I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she captioned a March 31 Instagram post. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."

Trainor used the medicine alongside Sabara, and they supported each other every step of the way.

"We heard more and more of our friends — and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic. We decided to give it a go because it had fewer side effects than other weight loss drugs," she explained on the April 9 episode of her "Workin' on It" podcast.

MORE ON:
Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor's Gym Grind

Image of Meghan Trainor is married to Daryl Sabara.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor is married to Daryl Sabara.

The duo was also hard at work at the gym to ensure they achieved optimal results.

"We were like, 'We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years,'" Trainor said. "We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry."

Sabara noted, "We’ve been on this journey for a while, and we learned how there are right ways to do it and there are improper ways to do it."

Meghan Trainor's B----- Augmentation

Image of Meghan Trainor got cosmetic surgery on her chest.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor got cosmetic surgery on her chest.

In April, the Grammy Award-winning artist announced she got a b--- job as well.

"I knew I need a lift since day one…" she dished on the April 16 episode of the "Forever Young Podcast." "They came out saggy. I was raised with saggy b----. And then I had two kids. I gained the most weight I ever had. Then I lost it all, I lost even more."

With the help of Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, she now has a "perky" chest she considers the "perfect size."

