Meghan Trainor Gives an Inside Look at Her Intense Workout Routine After Losing 60 Pounds: Watch

Despite using Mounjaro to aid in her weight loss, the "All About That Bass" singer, 31, was hard at work in the gym on Tuesday, July 1.

Meghan Trainor has been outspoken about using Mounjaro for weight loss.

The pop star enlisted fitness trainer Bella Maher for a low-impact, strength-focused workout. Maher's Malibu Bodies coaching company gave an inside look at Trainor's circuit training, which "hit it all: core, glutes, and upper body."

"This is how you get strong, lean, and sculpted," the Instagram carousel read before diving into the specifics of the singer's routine.

Trainor wore a white T-shirt and bright blue leggings as she demonstrated five weighted and banded exercises. She started with three sets of ball heel taps before transitioning into three sets of six to ten sumo squats. Then, the star worked her glutes in fire hydrant pulses and activated her biceps in alternating incline curls. She finished with a core burner, performing three rounds of ten plank to bear tucks.