Meghan Trainor Gives an Inside Look at Her Intense Workout Routine After Losing 60 Pounds: Watch
Meghan Trainor is "training" hard.
Despite using Mounjaro to aid in her weight loss, the "All About That Bass" singer, 31, was hard at work in the gym on Tuesday, July 1.
Meghan Trainor's Gym Routine
The pop star enlisted fitness trainer Bella Maher for a low-impact, strength-focused workout. Maher's Malibu Bodies coaching company gave an inside look at Trainor's circuit training, which "hit it all: core, glutes, and upper body."
"This is how you get strong, lean, and sculpted," the Instagram carousel read before diving into the specifics of the singer's routine.
Trainor wore a white T-shirt and bright blue leggings as she demonstrated five weighted and banded exercises. She started with three sets of ball heel taps before transitioning into three sets of six to ten sumo squats. Then, the star worked her glutes in fire hydrant pulses and activated her biceps in alternating incline curls. She finished with a core burner, performing three rounds of ten plank to bear tucks.
Meghan Trainor Lost 60 Pounds
Aside from exercise, the musician opted for a GLP-1 to kickstart her 60-pound weight loss.
"I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she wrote in a March 31 Instagram post. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."
The "No" singer further opened up about her body transformation on the April 9 episode of her "Workin' On It" podcast with her husband, Daryl Sabara.
"We heard more and more of our friends — and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic. We decided to give it a go because it had fewer side effects than other weight loss drugs," she explained, noting that there was "no shame" attached to the decision.
However, the couple still puts in work at the gym to stay in shape.
"We were like, 'We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years,'" Trainor asserted. "We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry."
Sabara agreed, adding, "We’ve been on this journey for a while, and we learned how there are right ways to do it and there are improper ways to do it."