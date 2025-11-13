Meghan Trainor Hits Back at 'Mean' World Following Backlash Over Her Unrecognizable Look
Nov. 13 2025, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
Meghan Trainor clapped back after fans called her unrecognizable after shedding more than 60 pounds.
"The world’s getting crazier and meaner," Trainor, 31, said in an interview published on Wednesday, November 12. "For the first time ever after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level, and I’ve never felt better. And I look incredible, I feel great — and that’s when people attack me? I was like, what?"
Meghan Trainor Called the World 'Mean'
Trainor's comments come days after she received backlash for her appearance after attending the 2025 Baby2baby Gala on Saturday, November 8. Although Trainor's 60-pound weight loss was on full display, she was widely criticized for looking unrecognizable.
"I'm like, 'Wait a second, I'm taking care of myself,'" she explained. "So what am I supposed to do? I have to find a way to not be affected by that."
Meghan Trainor Lost 60 Pounds
During the interview, Trainor explained that her weight loss transformation required many changes to her diet and exercise regimes.
"Learning how to eat healthy is a science. Like, if everyone knew how to do it, everyone would do it. It is so hard, each person is different," she explained about her journey with nutrition. "I realized I had leaky gut, and I wasn’t taking in any nutrition. So then I went gluten and dairy-free, which is so hard to do, but I did that."
Meghan Trainor's Weight Loss Caused Discussion
Trainor's personal trainer, Bella Maher, posted photos of the "Made You Look" singer's transformation last month, revealing that most of her weight loss happened without the help of medication.
"She did so much of this on her own before ever introducing a GLP-1, and even after starting it, the medication was simply a support, not the reason for her results," the fitness professional captioned side-by-side photos, highlighting Trainor's progress. "GLP-1s can be a powerful tool, but they’re certainly not a transformation plan. SHE is the reason this worked."
Meghan Trainor Confirmed Weight Loss Drug Use
In March, Trainor shared that she used Mounjaro to help with her weight loss journey after welcoming her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara in July 2023. The two also share a son, Riley.
"I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she captioned a March 31 Instagram post. "I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."