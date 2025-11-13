or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Meghan Trainor
OK LogoHEALTH

Meghan Trainor Hits Back at 'Mean' World Following Backlash Over Her Unrecognizable Look

Photo of Meghan Trainor
Source: MEGA

Singer Meghan Trainor had a response to her haters after she was slammed for looking unrecognizable at a recent appearance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Trainor clapped back after fans called her unrecognizable after shedding more than 60 pounds.

"The world’s getting crazier and meaner," Trainor, 31, said in an interview published on Wednesday, November 12. "For the first time ever after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level, and I’ve never felt better. And I look incredible, I feel great — and that’s when people attack me? I was like, what?"

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Trainor Called the World 'Mean'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Trainor appearance at the Baby2baby Gala ignited online conversation.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor appearance at the Baby2baby Gala ignited online conversation.

Trainor's comments come days after she received backlash for her appearance after attending the 2025 Baby2baby Gala on Saturday, November 8. Although Trainor's 60-pound weight loss was on full display, she was widely criticized for looking unrecognizable.

"I'm like, 'Wait a second, I'm taking care of myself,'" she explained. "So what am I supposed to do? I have to find a way to not be affected by that."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Trainor Lost 60 Pounds

Photo of Meghan Trainor revealed she lost more than 60 pounds.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor revealed she lost more than 60 pounds.

During the interview, Trainor explained that her weight loss transformation required many changes to her diet and exercise regimes.

"Learning how to eat healthy is a science. Like, if everyone knew how to do it, everyone would do it. It is so hard, each person is different," she explained about her journey with nutrition. "I realized I had leaky gut, and I wasn’t taking in any nutrition. So then I went gluten and dairy-free, which is so hard to do, but I did that."

MORE ON:
Meghan Trainor

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Trainor's Weight Loss Caused Discussion

Photo of Meghan Trainor's personal trainer revealed she lost most of the weight without the help of medication.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor's personal trainer revealed she lost most of the weight without the help of medication.

Trainor's personal trainer, Bella Maher, posted photos of the "Made You Look" singer's transformation last month, revealing that most of her weight loss happened without the help of medication.

"She did so much of this on her own before ever introducing a GLP-1, and even after starting it, the medication was simply a support, not the reason for her results," the fitness professional captioned side-by-side photos, highlighting Trainor's progress. "GLP-1s can be a powerful tool, but they’re certainly not a transformation plan. SHE is the reason this worked."

Meghan Trainor Confirmed Weight Loss Drug Use

Photo of Meghan Trainor revealed that she was using Mounjaro in March.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor revealed that she was using Mounjaro in March.

In March, Trainor shared that she used Mounjaro to help with her weight loss journey after welcoming her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara in July 2023. The two also share a son, Riley.

"I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she captioned a March 31 Instagram post. "I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.