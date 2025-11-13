Meghan Trainor Hits Back at 'Mean' World Following Backlash Over Her Unrecognizable Look

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Trainor clapped back after fans called her unrecognizable after shedding more than 60 pounds. "The world’s getting crazier and meaner," Trainor, 31, said in an interview published on Wednesday, November 12. "For the first time ever after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level, and I’ve never felt better. And I look incredible, I feel great — and that’s when people attack me? I was like, what?"

Meghan Trainor Called the World 'Mean'

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor appearance at the Baby2baby Gala ignited online conversation.

Trainor's comments come days after she received backlash for her appearance after attending the 2025 Baby2baby Gala on Saturday, November 8. Although Trainor's 60-pound weight loss was on full display, she was widely criticized for looking unrecognizable. "I'm like, 'Wait a second, I'm taking care of myself,'" she explained. "So what am I supposed to do? I have to find a way to not be affected by that."

Meghan Trainor Lost 60 Pounds

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor revealed she lost more than 60 pounds.

During the interview, Trainor explained that her weight loss transformation required many changes to her diet and exercise regimes. "Learning how to eat healthy is a science. Like, if everyone knew how to do it, everyone would do it. It is so hard, each person is different," she explained about her journey with nutrition. "I realized I had leaky gut, and I wasn’t taking in any nutrition. So then I went gluten and dairy-free, which is so hard to do, but I did that."

Meghan Trainor's Weight Loss Caused Discussion

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor's personal trainer revealed she lost most of the weight without the help of medication.

Trainor's personal trainer, Bella Maher, posted photos of the "Made You Look" singer's transformation last month, revealing that most of her weight loss happened without the help of medication. "She did so much of this on her own before ever introducing a GLP-1, and even after starting it, the medication was simply a support, not the reason for her results," the fitness professional captioned side-by-side photos, highlighting Trainor's progress. "GLP-1s can be a powerful tool, but they’re certainly not a transformation plan. SHE is the reason this worked."

Meghan Trainor Confirmed Weight Loss Drug Use

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor revealed that she was using Mounjaro in March.