Meghan Trainor Floors Fans With Shocking Weight Loss at Baby2Baby Red Carpet: 'Who Is This?'
Nov. 10 2025, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
Meghan Trainor flaunted her shocking weight loss at a recent red carpet appearance.
The singer, 33, debuted her lean physique at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, November 8.
Trainor donned a strapless Alin Le Kal white gown with studded details and a tulle underskirt. She paired the glamorous look with satin gloves, a diamond necklace and a Cinderella-like updo.
The musician walked the green carpet alongside her husband, Daryl Sabara, who sported a sleek black suit and bow tie. She slipped her arm through his as he planted a kiss on her cheek in a series of sweet photographs.
Social media users were floored by Trainor's new body.
"The same woman that said 'I won’t be no stick figure silicone barbie doll,'" one X user wrote, while another quipped, "Seeing her so skinny is so weird.. I gotta get used to it."
"Who is this? seriously," a third questioned.
Meghan Trainor Teases Song About How She Was 'Too Thick'
On November 5, she teased a new song, "Still Don't Care," that claps back at haters of her body transformation. The lyrics include, "Say I'm doing too much / You're probably right / That's the same s--- I've heard my whole life / Said I was too thick, then I got way too thin / And I try to stand out but I want to fit in / You're a little too loud / Stretch marks on your skin / Can't believe you're still here."
Fans took to the comments of her Instagram Reel teaser to further express their surprise over her fresh figure.
"You just don’t look like yourself anymore, sweetheart. I think that’s where people are having an issue," one user wrote.
"You did base your entire identity on all about that base and female empowerment and the second you could get your hands on medication meant for diabetics… you took it. You can see how people might find you a bit disingenuous," another said.
Meghan Trainor Shouts Out Mounjaro for Helping With Weight Loss
In March, Trainor revealed that she used Mounjaro to aid in her weight loss.
"I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she captioned a March 31 Instagram post. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."
Sabara worked alongside his wife and also used the GLP-1 medication.
"We heard more and more of our friends — and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic. We decided to give it a go because it had fewer side effects than other weight loss drugs," Trainor said on the April 9 episode of her "Workin' on It" podcast.