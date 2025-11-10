or
Meghan Trainor Floors Fans With Shocking Weight Loss at Baby2Baby Red Carpet: 'Who Is This?'

Photo of Meghan Trainor
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor stunned fans with her jaw-dropping body transformation at a Baby2Baby red carpet event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Meghan Trainor flaunted her shocking weight loss at a recent red carpet appearance.

The singer, 33, debuted her lean physique at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, November 8.

Trainor donned a strapless Alin Le Kal white gown with studded details and a tulle underskirt. She paired the glamorous look with satin gloves, a diamond necklace and a Cinderella-like updo.

Image of Meghan Trainor shocked fans with her weight loss.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor shocked fans with her weight loss.

The musician walked the green carpet alongside her husband, Daryl Sabara, who sported a sleek black suit and bow tie. She slipped her arm through his as he planted a kiss on her cheek in a series of sweet photographs.

Social media users were floored by Trainor's new body.

"The same woman that said 'I won’t be no stick figure silicone barbie doll,'" one X user wrote, while another quipped, "Seeing her so skinny is so weird.. I gotta get used to it."

"Who is this? seriously," a third questioned.

Meghan Trainor Teases Song About How She Was 'Too Thick'

Image of Meghan Trainor used Mounjaro.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor used Mounjaro.

On November 5, she teased a new song, "Still Don't Care," that claps back at haters of her body transformation. The lyrics include, "Say I'm doing too much / You're probably right / That's the same s--- I've heard my whole life / Said I was too thick, then I got way too thin / And I try to stand out but I want to fit in / You're a little too loud / Stretch marks on your skin / Can't believe you're still here."

Fans took to the comments of her Instagram Reel teaser to further express their surprise over her fresh figure.

"You just don’t look like yourself anymore, sweetheart. I think that’s where people are having an issue," one user wrote.

"You did base your entire identity on all about that base and female empowerment and the second you could get your hands on medication meant for diabetics… you took it. You can see how people might find you a bit disingenuous," another said.

MORE ON:
Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor Shouts Out Mounjaro for Helping With Weight Loss

Image of Meghan Trainor has been open about using a GLP-1 for help with her body transformation.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor has been open about using a GLP-1 for help with her body transformation.

In March, Trainor revealed that she used Mounjaro to aid in her weight loss.

"I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she captioned a March 31 Instagram post. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."

Image of Meghan Trainor hired a fitness coach to help her lose weight.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor hired a fitness coach to help her lose weight.

Sabara worked alongside his wife and also used the GLP-1 medication.

"We heard more and more of our friends — and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic. We decided to give it a go because it had fewer side effects than other weight loss drugs," Trainor said on the April 9 episode of her "Workin' on It" podcast.

