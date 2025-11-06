Unrecognizable Meghan Trainor Roasted for 'Disingenuous' Weight-Loss Transformation: 'You Don't Look Like Yourself Anymore'
Nov. 6 2025, Published 2:48 p.m. ET
Meghan Trainor's weight loss was met with much criticism online.
Fans flooded the comments section of an Instagram Reel teasing her upcoming song, "Still Don't Care," to critique the dramatic change to her appearance.
In the short clip, the visibly thinner singer lip-synced the words of the track to be released on November 12.
The lyrics include, "Say I'm doing too much / You're probably right / That's the same s--- I've heard my whole life / Said I was too thick, then I got way too thin / And I try to stand out but I want to fit in / You're a little too loud / Stretch marks on your skin / Can't believe you're still here."
"And the chorus is my response 🤦♀️🎀💖 #stilldontcare," she captioned the Wednesday, November 5, social media share.
Fans Slam Meghan Trainor's New Body
Fans directly addressed the comments in her song that she claimed they hurled at her.
"You just don’t look like yourself anymore, sweetheart. I think that’s where people are having an issue," one person wrote.
"You did base your entire identity on all about that base and female empowerment and the second you could get your hands on medication meant for diabetics… you took it. You can see how people might find you a bit disingenuous," another noted.
A third slammed her for "abusing GLP-1."
- Meghan Trainor Debuts Shocking Body Transformation After Admitting She Uses Mounjaro: See Before and After Photos
- Meghan Trainor Finally Cops to Using Weight-Loss Drug Amid Shocking Transformation: 'I Feel Great'
- Meghan Trainor Gives an Inside Look at Her Intense Workout Routine After Losing 60 Pounds: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meghan Trainor's Mounjaro Use
Trainor, 31, opened up earlier this year about using Mounjaro to aid in her weight loss.
"I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she captioned a March 31 Instagram post. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."
The musician's husband, Daryl Sabara, also took the weight-loss drug.
"We heard more and more of our friends — and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic. We decided to give it a go because it had fewer side effects than other weight loss drugs," she said on the April 9 episode of her "Workin' on It" podcast.
Meghan Trainor's Workout Routine
The "All About That Bass" singer's fitness coach, Bella Maher, boasted about her slimmed-down physique in a side-by-side transformation collage on Sunday, October 26.
"Watching her transform from the inside out has been one of the most meaningful parts of my work," Maher said of Trainor. "She did so much of this on her own before ever introducing a GLP-1, and even after starting it, the medication was simply a support, not the reason for her results. GLP-1s can be a powerful tool, but they’re certainly not a transformation plan."
The instructor gushed, "SHE is the reason this worked. She prioritized strength training, protein, intention, structure, and showing up even on the days she didn’t feel like it. She built this. She earned this. And now she gets to live in a body that supports her for life. SO proud of you, my girl!!"