Unrecognizable Meghan Trainor Roasted for 'Disingenuous' Weight-Loss Transformation: 'You Don't Look Like Yourself Anymore'

Meghan Trainor's weight loss was met with much criticism online. Fans flooded the comments section of an Instagram Reel teasing her upcoming song, "Still Don't Care," to critique the dramatic change to her appearance. In the short clip, the visibly thinner singer lip-synced the words of the track to be released on November 12.

Source: @meghantrainor/Instagram Meghan Trainor went on Mounjaro.

The lyrics include, "Say I'm doing too much / You're probably right / That's the same s--- I've heard my whole life / Said I was too thick, then I got way too thin / And I try to stand out but I want to fit in / You're a little too loud / Stretch marks on your skin / Can't believe you're still here." "And the chorus is my response 🤦‍♀️🎀💖 #stilldontcare," she captioned the Wednesday, November 5, social media share.

Fans Slam Meghan Trainor's New Body

Source: @meghantrainor/Instagram Meghan Trainor used a GLP-1.

Fans directly addressed the comments in her song that she claimed they hurled at her. "You just don’t look like yourself anymore, sweetheart. I think that’s where people are having an issue," one person wrote. "You did base your entire identity on all about that base and female empowerment and the second you could get your hands on medication meant for diabetics… you took it. You can see how people might find you a bit disingenuous," another noted. A third slammed her for "abusing GLP-1."

Meghan Trainor's Mounjaro Use

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor alludes to her weight loss in a new song.

Trainor, 31, opened up earlier this year about using Mounjaro to aid in her weight loss. "I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she captioned a March 31 Instagram post. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great." The musician's husband, Daryl Sabara, also took the weight-loss drug. "We heard more and more of our friends — and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic. We decided to give it a go because it had fewer side effects than other weight loss drugs," she said on the April 9 episode of her "Workin' on It" podcast.

Meghan Trainor's Workout Routine

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor was criticized for not looking like herself.