Megyn Kelly Asks George Clooney to 'Call Her Up' Since Actor 'Obviously Has Thoughts' About Her After Mocking Journalist's Career

Photo of Megyn Kelly; picture of George Clooney.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney doesn't believe Megyn Kelly is a credible journalist.

April 25 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

George Clooney's questioning of Megyn Kelly's journalism career only seemed to feed her ego.

Appearing at the Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Thursday, April 24, Kelly explained why she clapped back at Clooney following his recent conversation discrediting the conservative commentator's credibility as a reporter.

Source: MEGA

The conservative commentator clapped back at George Clooney during her latest podcast episode.

"It's too delicious not to," Kelly admitted while speaking to a reporter on the red carpet. "Honestly, George Clooney tried to advise me on how to practice journalism? Take care, honey."

"You know what? He should call me up. I would love to talk to him about it. He's obviously got thoughts on me, so let’s do that," the former Fox News host proposed.

Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly told George Clooney to give her a 'call' while walking the red carpet at the TIME100 Gala.

While she's confident in her abilities as a journalist, Kelly confessed she "kinda laughed at" being included on TIME's 100 most influential people of 2025 list.

"I’ve been here before and then I was canceled and now, here I’m back again," she mentioned, claiming it proves "nobody decides who gets canceled other than the American public."

Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly 'couldn't care less' what George Clooney has to say.

Kelly's red carpet appearance comes after she fired back at Clooney during a recent episode of her eponymous podcast, as OK! previously reported.

Responding to the Ocean's Eleven actor stating he wasn't "sure what [Megyn] has done to be a journalist," Kelly cited her resume of experiences — including the more than 10 years she spent at Fox News, a brief stint at NBC and nearly four million subscribers she has amassed on her YouTube channel, where she airs "The Megyn Kelly Show."

"Mr. Clooney is not quite sure what yours truly has done to be a journalist, which surprised me not at all," the political commentator declared. "Why would he know anything about the journalism career I have had? Absolutely none of my stories held any interest for George Clooney. Of that, I have no doubt."

Clooney's criticism of Kelly occurred during his conversation with theater legend Patti LuPone for Variety’s Actors on Actors.

Source: MEGA

George Clooney is a longtime democrat and outspoken about his views.

The Wolfs star is currently starring in his Broadway debut of Good Night, and Good Luck as renowned journalist Edward Murrow — who challenges McCarthyism in the 1950s.

The end of the play, which Clooney previously pointed out draws comparisons to America under Donald Trump's presidency, shows a video montage of news clips featuring Kelly and other conservative commentators to the audience.

Regarding the main theme in the story, Clooney clarifies, "I didn’t say I was a journalist," as LuPone snubs: "Neither is she, by the way."

Clooney continued: "I’ve at least been to Darfur and Sudan and the Congo and been shot at and to try to get stories out. And I’m not quite sure what she’s done to be a journalist. Having said that, we only show her words in this play. We don’t tell people what to think. It’s not out of context. We don’t manipulate it. We literally just go, 'These are your words.'"

