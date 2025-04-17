George Clooney Shares Who He Thinks Should Be 2028 Democratic Presidential Nominee: 'We Have to Find Somebody Soon'
George Clooney thinks the Democratic Party should get a head start on planning who will be their 2028 presidential nominee.
The award-winning actor, whose an outspoken Democrat, revealed who he believes would be a solid choice for the country's next president while speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper during an interview on Wednesday, April 16.
Questioned by Tapper about who Clooney has his "eyes on," the Ocean's Eleven star listed several contenders while predicting Maryland Governor Wes Moore could be a strong frontrunner for the next presidential election's Democratic nominee.
Starting off by highlighting a few political figures he admires, Clooney stated: "I really … there's one person in particular I think is spectacular. There are a few: I like [Kentucky Governor] Andy Beshear."
"You’re Kentucky," Tapper teased Clooney — who was born in the state's horse-filled city of Lexington.
The Wolfs actor confessed: "I’m a Kentucky guy, I like him, he’s a good guy. And they’re smart. And he’s won in a red state. He’s a Democrat. I like [Michigan Governor] Gretchen [Whitmer], I think she's very good."
"But who I think is who I think is levitating above that is Wes Moore," Clooney declared. "I think he is the guy that has handled this tragedy in Baltimore beautifully. He has two tours of duty in Afghanistan, active duty. He speaks sort of beautifully. He’s smart. He ran a hedge fund. He ran the Robin Hood Foundation. He’s a proper leader."
Firing a shot at Republicans for their seemingly overwhelming admiration of President Donald Trump, the Oscar winner quipped: "And Democrats, you know, the thing is, we say Democrats fall in love and Republicans fall in line. Although I think Republicans have fallen in love a little bit [with Trump]."
Circling back to further endorse Moore, Clooney praised, "I like him a lot. I think he could be someone we could all join in behind. We have to find somebody rather soon, you know, because we need to redo… Look, the other side, the side that I don’t support, they are, you know, running through government and doing their thing. So it’s our job now to put together a proper team to stand up because we’re right now polling very poorly."
The Batman & Robin actor's support of Moore comes less than one year after he published an expository op-ed in The New York Times urging former President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.
In the scathing piece, Clooney questioned Biden's mental capabilities while claiming there was a noticeable difference in the man he knew within the decade prior.
"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020," he penned at the time. "He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate ... We are not going to win in November with this president."