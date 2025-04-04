George Clooney Gets Into 'Ballistic' Confrontation With 'Morning Joe' Producer After Mika Brzezinski Suggests Barack Obama Authorized Actor's 'NYT' Op-Ed
Ocean's Eleven star George Clooney found himself in the midst of a heated exchange with an MSNBC producer following a Morning Joe segment that drew a controversial link between former President Barack Obama and the actor's New York Times editorial urging President Joe Biden to step aside from the 2024 race.
The confrontation is detailed in an upcoming campaign tell-all by Biden biographer Chris Whipple, Unchartered: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History.
Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski suggested Obama may have authorized Clooney to publish the op-ed urging Biden to step down.
"This wasn’t George Clooney," Brzezinski said during the debate. "I think that Barack Obama has a lot of influence."
According to Whipple’s book, Clooney went "ballistic."
Clooney reportedly shouted and cursed at a Morning Joe producer on the phone, asking: "How the f--- could you let her link me with Barack Obama saying he made me write the op-ed?"
When the producer denied involvement, Clooney allegedly screamed: "You f----- me… You’re my friend. You should have stood up for me.”
"George, this is not a f----- movie. There’s no script," the producer yelled. "It’s just not a movie where you go script page to script page."
Clooney reportedly told him, “F--- you!"
“F--- yourself,” the producer told the Wolves actor.
The exchange continued to devolve into a heated back-and-forth during several alleged phone calls.
At one point, the producer allegedly told Clooney, "This is a morning talk show on a cable channel. Nobody gives a f--- if we say he should get out or if he should stay in. Nobody f----- cares. It’s skywriting. It’s f----- gone. George, I told you before, we’ll try and take care of it tomorrow morning. I promise you."
The actor replied: "I don’t know whether I trust you."
"Well, f--- you," said the producer. "If you don’t trust me, stop f------ calling me."
As OK! previously reported, Clooney penned a passionate op-ed calling for Biden to end his campaign as rumors swirled about his failing physical and mental health following his performance at the June 2024 presidential debate.
"The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can," Clooney wrote at the time. "It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate ... We are not going to win in November with this president."
Later that month, Biden announced his decision to suspend his campaign.