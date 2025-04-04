George Clooney Gets Into 'Ballistic' Confrontation With 'Morning Joe' Producer After Mika Brzezinski Suggests Barack Obama Authorized Actor's 'NYT' Op-Ed

The confrontation is detailed in an upcoming campaign tell-all by Biden biographer Chris Whipple, Unchartered: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History.

Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski suggested Obama may have authorized Clooney to publish the op-ed urging Biden to step down.

"This wasn’t George Clooney," Brzezinski said during the debate. "I think that Barack Obama has a lot of influence."