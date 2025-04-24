'I Couldn't Care Less': Megyn Kelly Acts Unbothered After George Clooney Mocks Her Journalism Career

During a recent episode of her podcast, Kelly said, "He actually thinks I’m objecting to something he put on his show about me... I couldn’t care less, sir."

Kelly continued to attack Clooney over his new play, as well as a 60 Minutes interview in which she claimed the actor "lectures all of us" on how to journalism.

The podcast host also brought up Clooney’s 2024 op-ed for The New York Times, where he called for former President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race after his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

"George Clooney is not a journalist because he’s in Good Night, and Good Luck," Kelly said in March. "George Clooney feels like he’s in the position to lecture all of us on how it’s done, how it ought to be done, after having been conspicuously silent for the last four years."