'I Couldn't Care Less': Megyn Kelly Acts Unbothered After George Clooney Mocks Her Journalism Career
Megyn Kelly claimed to be unbothered by Ocean's Eleven actor George Clooney criticizing her career as a journalist during his conversation with theater legend Patti LuPone for Variety’s Actors on Actors.
In his Broadway debut of Good Night, and Good Luck, Clooney plays renowned journalist Edward Murrow as he fights against McCarthyism in the 1950s, and issues a stark comparison to Trump’s America.
Toward the end of the play, a montage of news clips featuring Kelly, among other conservative commentators, is shown to the audience.
During a recent episode of her podcast, Kelly said, "He actually thinks I’m objecting to something he put on his show about me... I couldn’t care less, sir."
Kelly continued to attack Clooney over his new play, as well as a 60 Minutes interview in which she claimed the actor "lectures all of us" on how to journalism.
The podcast host also brought up Clooney’s 2024 op-ed for The New York Times, where he called for former President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race after his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
"George Clooney is not a journalist because he’s in Good Night, and Good Luck," Kelly said in March. "George Clooney feels like he’s in the position to lecture all of us on how it’s done, how it ought to be done, after having been conspicuously silent for the last four years."
Clooney confessed that he isn't completely educated in Kelly's field, but still believes the media have a responsibility to their viewers.
"I didn’t say I was a journalist," the actor told LuPone, who shot back, "Neither is she, by the way."
"I’ve at least been to Darfur and Sudan and the Congo and been shot at and to try to get stories out. And I’m not quite sure what she’s done to be a journalist," Clooney explained. "Having said that, we only show her words in this play. We don’t tell people what to think. It’s not out of context. We don’t manipulate it. We literally just go, ‘These are your words.’"
- Funny, Petty & Just Plain Harsh! Megyn Kelly's Best Insults About Joe Biden, The Royals & More
- 'F------ Do Your Job': Megyn Kelly Rages at Mika Brzezinski for 'Egregiously' Kind Interview With First Lady Jill Biden
- Megyn Kelly's Shocking Confession: TV Star Says She 'Doesn't Give a S---' About Donald Trump Getting 'Handsy' With E. Jean Carroll 20 Years Ago
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During the same podcast, Kelly went down a list of her personal favorite highlights of her journalism career.
She brought up how she spent over a decade at Fox News before moving to NBC for a brief stint. The podcaster also praised herself for amassing millions of followers on her own YouTube channel.
"Mr. Clooney is not quite sure what yours truly has done to be a journalist, which surprised me not at all," she said. "Why would he know anything about the journalism career I have had? Absolutely none of my stories held any interest for George Clooney. Of that, I have no doubt."
President Trump, who was previously critical of Kelly's professionalism, was endorsed by the former Fox News host during the 2024 presidential election.
Trump also attacked Clooney, calling him a "second-rate actor" for criticizing him on his 60 Minutes interview.