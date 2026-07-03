'It's a Big Fat Disney Wedding': Megyn Kelly Goes Off Taylor Swift's Rumored 'Grand' Wedding at Madison Square Garden

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Megyn Kelly isn't holding back when it comes to the ongoing rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged wedding at Madison Square Garden. During a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the journalist and her co-host, Maureen Callahan, criticized reports claiming the superstar couple is planning an over-the-top celebration in Manhattan over the Fourth of July weekend. "She's building a f------ Disney castle inside MSG. Like, I've seen the photos. They're wheeling in monster-sized, enormous staircases and there's a baby grand coming in. And I think, you know, it's funny. I was thinking, I'm having friends out for the holiday weekend, and I was shopping for my goddaughter. And I was like, 'What are these items? These toys I want to get her — are they too young for her? She's seven.' This is like a 7-year-old's idea of what a grand wedding is. It's Taylor's big fat Disney wedding,” Callahan ranted.

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Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube Megyn Kelly questioned whether Madison Square Garden is an appropriate venue for such a high-profile celebrity wedding.

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Kelly admitted she initially doubted the reports before explaining why she eventually changed her mind. “Yes, at first, I really did not believe that she and he would get married at Madison Square Garden. It's so on the nose in terms of attention-getting. And then I remembered what she does. She shows up in the player's box for every single one of his games and makes sure she's front and center, seen on camera the whole time,” she chimed in.

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Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube

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Wedding Clues Continue to Fuel Speculation

Source: MEGA The alleged castle set pieces and ‘Garden Party’ labels have become some of the biggest talking points among fans.

As OK! previously reported, several details surrounding Madison Square Garden have only added to the growing speculation. Workers outside the iconic New York City venue were recently photographed wearing brown shirts featuring the words "Taylor Swift Carpenters" across the back in the singer's signature font while moving equipment and decorative pieces into the arena. Swift and Kelce are rumored to be hosting a massive wedding celebration over the July 4 weekend, with reports claiming more than 1,000 guests have been invited. However, the shirt wasn't necessarily created for the event. It reportedly came from Swift's Speak Now World Tour in 2011, and the original person who shared the image claimed one of the workers said he was "just trying to be funny." Earlier this week, additional crews were seen unloading scenic pieces labeled "Garden Party" into Madison Square Garden, giving fans even more reason to believe preparations are underway. Reports have also suggested the couple commissioned a castle-like structure inside the venue, transforming the arena into what many have described as a fairytale setting.

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🆘 TAYLOR SWIFT CARPENTERS? 🪚🔨🖋️🪛 the OG font 🦋 pic.twitter.com/aXxyzSGkK8 — the7wivesofRebekahHarkness⸆⸉ (@the7wivesofRH) June 30, 2026 Source: @the7wivesofRH/X

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Fans Remain Divided Over the Rumors

Source: MEGA Despite the reports, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has officially confirmed a wedding date, venue or guest list.

Despite the growing list of clues, many fans still believe the entire situation is an elaborate decoy. "I genuinely think this is a huge distraction to pull eyes away from where they are really having it," one person wrote on X. "Plot twist - wedding already happened and this is a concert where we announce debutation," a second added. "Nah, now I know it is a ploy," another commented. "You don’t cover everything and then wear a Taylor Swift T-shirt."

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.@DM_Maureen_ has some thoughts on Taylor Swift's wedding at MSG:



"She's building a fucking Disney castle... This is like a seven-year-old's idea of what a grand wedding is. It's Taylor's Big Fat Disney wedding." pic.twitter.com/Bl3U0m0grp — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) July 3, 2026 Source: @MegynKellyShow/X

Reports Claim the Couple May Already Be Married

Source: MEGA Conflicting reports claiming the couple may have already legally married have only fueled even more curiosity.