'It's a Big Fat Disney Wedding': Megyn Kelly Goes Off Taylor Swift's Rumored 'Grand' Wedding at Madison Square Garden
July 3 2026, Published 9:55 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly isn't holding back when it comes to the ongoing rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged wedding at Madison Square Garden.
During a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the journalist and her co-host, Maureen Callahan, criticized reports claiming the superstar couple is planning an over-the-top celebration in Manhattan over the Fourth of July weekend.
"She's building a f------ Disney castle inside MSG. Like, I've seen the photos. They're wheeling in monster-sized, enormous staircases and there's a baby grand coming in. And I think, you know, it's funny. I was thinking, I'm having friends out for the holiday weekend, and I was shopping for my goddaughter. And I was like, 'What are these items? These toys I want to get her — are they too young for her? She's seven.' This is like a 7-year-old's idea of what a grand wedding is. It's Taylor's big fat Disney wedding,” Callahan ranted.
Kelly admitted she initially doubted the reports before explaining why she eventually changed her mind.
“Yes, at first, I really did not believe that she and he would get married at Madison Square Garden. It's so on the nose in terms of attention-getting. And then I remembered what she does. She shows up in the player's box for every single one of his games and makes sure she's front and center, seen on camera the whole time,” she chimed in.
Wedding Clues Continue to Fuel Speculation
As OK! previously reported, several details surrounding Madison Square Garden have only added to the growing speculation.
Workers outside the iconic New York City venue were recently photographed wearing brown shirts featuring the words "Taylor Swift Carpenters" across the back in the singer's signature font while moving equipment and decorative pieces into the arena.
Swift and Kelce are rumored to be hosting a massive wedding celebration over the July 4 weekend, with reports claiming more than 1,000 guests have been invited.
However, the shirt wasn't necessarily created for the event. It reportedly came from Swift's Speak Now World Tour in 2011, and the original person who shared the image claimed one of the workers said he was "just trying to be funny."
Earlier this week, additional crews were seen unloading scenic pieces labeled "Garden Party" into Madison Square Garden, giving fans even more reason to believe preparations are underway.
Reports have also suggested the couple commissioned a castle-like structure inside the venue, transforming the arena into what many have described as a fairytale setting.
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumored Madison Square Garden Wedding Deemed 'Tacky' by Critics: 'Her Whole Life Is a Show'
- Kelly Ripa Not Buying Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's MSG Wedding Rumors as She Advises Couple to 'Save a Fortune' and Elope in Vegas
- Kylie Kelce Squirms as Savannah Guthrie Grills Her on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding: Watch
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Fans Remain Divided Over the Rumors
Despite the growing list of clues, many fans still believe the entire situation is an elaborate decoy.
"I genuinely think this is a huge distraction to pull eyes away from where they are really having it," one person wrote on X.
"Plot twist - wedding already happened and this is a concert where we announce debutation," a second added.
"Nah, now I know it is a ploy," another commented. "You don’t cover everything and then wear a Taylor Swift T-shirt."
Reports Claim the Couple May Already Be Married
Adding another twist to the story, one insider claimed that the pair may have already quietly tied the knot before their rumored celebration.
"They are already married," a source told Page Six on July 2, referring to the high-profile couple.
The outlet reported that multiple trusted sources independently shared the same claim.
According to one Nashville music industry insider, both fans and members of the city's music scene have been buzzing over reports that Swift and Kelce "already got legally married."