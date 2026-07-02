Taylor Swift Hit With 'Pre-Wedding Jitters' and Sleepless Nights Ahead of Rumored MSG Ceremony With Travis Kelce: Insider

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift is apparently wracked with nerves ahead of her rumored big day this weekend. Swift is reportedly set to marry Travis Kelce over the Fourth of July weekend at New York's Madison Square Garden, with preparations seemingly underway to make the event go as smoothly as possible. However, the singer still has doubts about last-minute troubles.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @taylorswift and killatrav/Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly set to marry on July Fourth at New York's Madison Square Gardern.

An insider close to the couple revealed to Daily Mail that “she has pre-wedding jitters.” “She's going through a totally new experience in her life, and it's got her ruffled,” they added. They also stated that the “Call It What You Want” singer is “having trouble sleeping,” and “feels very emotional about the little things that don't usually even matter.” “To say she's shaken up in the days leading up to her wedding is a good way to put it,” the insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift is Acting Out of Character Ahead of Her Rumored Wedding

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is reportedly experiencing sleepless nights as her Madison Square Garden wedding ceremony approaches.

The insider claimed to the outlet that the main reason behind Swift’s uncharacteristic behavior is that “she knows the world will be looking at her on her big day,” and finds it “unnerving.” “She feels people will criticize her for almost everything from the way she dresses to the way she carries herself. She's anxious, excited, and vulnerable all at the same time,” the source continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is feeling 'vulnerable' in the days leading up to her wedding as she feels everybody will 'criticize' her.

The insider added that “Taylor can perform in front of tens of thousands of fans in a stadium and feel confident and not at all nervous. It's her stage, and she owns it.” However, trying to be on top of all of the wedding preparations is making the pop icon anxious beyond measure. “I've never seen her like she is now,” the source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce is Trying to Anchor Taylor Swift in the Days Leading up to their Wedding

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is reportedly anxiously excited for her wedding to Travis Kelce later this week.

The insider revealed to the outlet that although the Grammy-winning singer is feeling like a fish out of water as her big day approaches, her fiancé is acting quite the opposite. In fact, Kelce is supposedly trying to be calm in the middle of the storm for his would-be wife. “In contrast, Trav is the complete opposite. In fact, he's been trying to calm Tay,” the insider told Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce has reportedly been trying to anchor Taylor Swift as she deals with pre-wedding stress.