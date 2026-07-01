Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Workers Wearing Pop Star's Merch Send Fans in a Frenzy Ahead of Rumored MSG Ceremony

Article continues below advertisement

Workers outside of Madison Square Garden were spotted wearing merchandise alluding to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day. Employees appeared to be loading equipment and decorative items into the famous New York City venue while wearing brown shirts that read "Taylor Swift Carpenters" on the back, featuring her name in its signature font. The couple is rumored to be hosting their massive wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden over the weekend of July 4, with more than 1,000 guests invited.

Article continues below advertisement

The Internet's Reaction

🆘 TAYLOR SWIFT CARPENTERS? 🪚🔨🖋️🪛 the OG font 🦋 pic.twitter.com/aXxyzSGkK8 — the7wivesofRebekahHarkness⸆⸉ (@the7wivesofRH) June 30, 2026 Source: @the7wivesofRH/X Crews donning Taylor Swift T-shirts loaded items outside of Madison Square Garden.

The shirt appeared to be merchandise for crews from Swift's Speak Now world tour in 2011. The original poster claimed to have asked one man about the shirt. He said he was "just trying to be funny." Still, the latest clue that Madison Square Garden will be the place to be for Kelce and Swift's long-awaited nuptials sent many fans into a frenzy. "I genuinely think this is a huge distraction to pull eyes away from where they are really having it," one person wrote on X. "Plot twist - wedding already happened and this is a concert where we announce debutation," a second added. "Nah, now I know it is a ploy," another commented. "You don’t cover everything and then wear a Taylor Swift T-shirt."

Article continues below advertisement

📲| UPDATE: The guy got all of us in trap, it’s a t-shirt from the Speak Now World Tour 2011. https://t.co/ywwScfMbDU pic.twitter.com/IeFAXgfSrA — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) July 1, 2026 Source: @the7wivesofRH/X The person wearing the shirt was 'just trying to be funny.'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumored to be turning Madison Square Garden into a castle.

Despite fans' skepticism, clues appear to be mounting. On June 30, similar crews appeared to be loading scenic pieces into the arena, which were appropriately labeled for a mysterious "Garden Party" in the Garden itself. Rumors have suggested that the couple commissioned a castle to be built within the stadium, transforming it into a true fairytale wedding venue. TMZ also reported that crews were forced to rip up the red carpet on the venue's outside steps in favor of a purple carpet, a color that appears often in Swift's work, such as her song "Lavender Haze" or entire Speak Now album.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are allegedly hosting their wedding over July 4 weekend.

Madison Square Garden rumors sparked after the couple filed permits to close the surrounding streets from July 2 to July 5. Some of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates also reportedly made hotel reservations nearby, although many outlets have reported that Swift and Kelce's wedding guests still don't know the exact location of the ceremony. Wedding invitations allegedly revealed only the July 3 ceremony date and the location of New York City, with the exact destination to be revealed later to maintain airtight privacy. Personalized wedding invitations were also allegedly watermarked with the recipient's name appearing multiple times so that any leak could be easily traced back to the guest.

Who Will Attend Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding?

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce allegedly asked guests to sign NDAs.