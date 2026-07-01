Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Workers Wearing Pop Star's Merch Send Fans in a Frenzy Ahead of Rumored MSG Ceremony
July 1 2026, Published 1:04 p.m. ET
Workers outside of Madison Square Garden were spotted wearing merchandise alluding to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day.
Employees appeared to be loading equipment and decorative items into the famous New York City venue while wearing brown shirts that read "Taylor Swift Carpenters" on the back, featuring her name in its signature font.
The couple is rumored to be hosting their massive wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden over the weekend of July 4, with more than 1,000 guests invited.
The Internet's Reaction
The shirt appeared to be merchandise for crews from Swift's Speak Now world tour in 2011. The original poster claimed to have asked one man about the shirt. He said he was "just trying to be funny."
Still, the latest clue that Madison Square Garden will be the place to be for Kelce and Swift's long-awaited nuptials sent many fans into a frenzy.
"I genuinely think this is a huge distraction to pull eyes away from where they are really having it," one person wrote on X.
"Plot twist - wedding already happened and this is a concert where we announce debutation," a second added.
"Nah, now I know it is a ploy," another commented. "You don’t cover everything and then wear a Taylor Swift T-shirt."
Despite fans' skepticism, clues appear to be mounting.
On June 30, similar crews appeared to be loading scenic pieces into the arena, which were appropriately labeled for a mysterious "Garden Party" in the Garden itself.
Rumors have suggested that the couple commissioned a castle to be built within the stadium, transforming it into a true fairytale wedding venue.
TMZ also reported that crews were forced to rip up the red carpet on the venue's outside steps in favor of a purple carpet, a color that appears often in Swift's work, such as her song "Lavender Haze" or entire Speak Now album.
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Madison Square Garden rumors sparked after the couple filed permits to close the surrounding streets from July 2 to July 5.
Some of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates also reportedly made hotel reservations nearby, although many outlets have reported that Swift and Kelce's wedding guests still don't know the exact location of the ceremony.
Wedding invitations allegedly revealed only the July 3 ceremony date and the location of New York City, with the exact destination to be revealed later to maintain airtight privacy.
Personalized wedding invitations were also allegedly watermarked with the recipient's name appearing multiple times so that any leak could be easily traced back to the guest.
Who Will Attend Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding?
Guests have also allegedly been asked to sign NDAs to keep them from revealing the details of the day, though the agreements did not contain a mention of monetary punishment or other repercussions.
The star-studded guest list is rumored to include Swift's A-list friends, including Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran and Gigi Hadid.
The couple will reportedly host an intimate rehearsal dinner with close friends and family on July 2 before the blowout celebration the following day.
With fans divided on when and where the celebration will take place, they anxiously wait for Swift and Kelce to tie the knot.