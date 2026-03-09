'No One Can Understand a Word You're Saying': Megyn Kelly Brutally Slams Joe Biden's Eulogy at Jesse Jackson's Funeral

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly has jumped to the defense of Jesse Jackson's son Jesse Jackson Jr. after he issued a scathing statement criticizing Barack Obama and Joe Biden for referencing politics in their eulogies at a funeral for the late reverend on Friday, March 6. During the Monday, March 9, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the famed podcaster slammed Biden, Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris for "disrespecting" the wishes of Jackson's family by making political comments during his memorial at the House of Hope in Chicago, Ill., on Friday, March 6. "All these dictionaries show up at his funeral, and reportedly they were asked not to get political, given the way that Jesse Jackson was in life, please don't get political. Well, they couldn't contain themselves," Kelly explained. "Bill Clinton did not make it political. But you know who did? Kamala Harris, from word one."

Megyn Kelly said it was 'disrespectful' for Barack Obama and other Democrats to 'disrespect' Jesse Jackson's family's wishes.

"So I think his reference to three presidents, kind of included her as a vice president," she added, referring to Jackson Jr.'s remarks made during a private service at Rainbow Push Coalition headquarters in the Windy City on Saturday, March 7. Addressing the public event held one day prior, Jackson Jr. snubbed: "Yesterday, I listened for several hours to three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson."

Jesse Jackson Jr. 'Was Not Happy'

Jesse Jackson Jr. shaded the three living Democratic presidents who spoke at his father's funeral.

"He maintained a tense relationship with the political order, not because the presidents were white or black, but the demands of our message, the demands of speaking for the least of these — those who are disinherited, the damned, the dispossessed, the disrespected — demanded not Democratic or Republican solutions, but demanded a consistent, prophetic voice that at no point in time ever sold us out as people," the grieving son continued. "And it speaks volumes about who the Rev. Jesse Jackson was." During Monday's episode of Kelly's show, she noted, "But Jesse Jackson Jr. was not happy. And who could blame him?"

'She's So Insufferable'

Megyn Kelly called Kamala Harris 'insufferable.'

Homing in on Harris, Kelly complained, "Here's Harris, who starts with like, Hey, nice to be here. We're here for a funeral. And then boom, immediately gets political…And she kept going." "She's so insufferable, is she not?" Kelly questioned before predicting Harris would campaign for president again in 2028. "She's gonna do it. This woman's running, and this is what we're going to be subjected to. She hasn't even brushed up on new phrases for her act. She's recycling all the old s---… It’s the duality of it."

'No One Can Understand a Word You're Saying'

Megyn Kelly claimed 'no one' could 'understand a word' Joe Biden was saying during Jesse Jackson's funeral.