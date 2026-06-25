Megyn Kelly Calls Out 'Moron' Jack Schlossberg for Failing in NYC Primary: 'He Had a Sense of Entitlement' 

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Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly blasted Jack Schlossberg's congressional primary campaign as a "slick act" that failed because of his sense of entitlement as John F. Kennedy’s grandson. Schlossberg, the 33-year-old son of JFK’s daughter Caroline Kennedy, ran as a Democrat to represent New York's 12th Congressional District. He was vying to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler. State Assemblymember Micah Lasher won the race with roughly 39 percent of the vote. Assemblymember Alex Bores came in second with 35 percent. Despite high initial name recognition, Schlossberg finished a distant third, capturing only 10.8 percent of the vote.

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Megyn Kelly Drags Jack Schlossberg

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly said it was 'good news' Jack Schlossberg lost in his NY election and accused him of being 'unwell.'

George Conway finished fifth in the race with about 6 percent of the vote. Kelly labeled Schlossberg's campaign style, which heavily leaned on quirky millennial social media content, as a "slick act" that ultimately lacked substance for everyday voters. The MAGA podcaster hurled angry insults at Schlossberg, saying, “There was some good news, as I see it, coming out of the electoral results last night, namely the vile, bizarre – I think – mentally unwell Jack Schlossberg lost. He will not be continuing the ‘Camelot legacy,’ as I heard some discussing it today. He's out, and the voters of New York saw right through his slick act.”

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'He Refused to Campaign'

Source: MEGA Kellyanne Conway's ex-husband, George Conway, finished behind Jack Schlossberg.

Kelly added, “He refused to campaign. He had a sense of entitlement. He's never accomplished anything. Literally, he's never accomplished anything other than going to school at prestigious universities, which, being a Kennedy, will happen every time. And to their credit, look at this moron. The New York people said, 'No, we're not falling for this again.' This is not the mood we're in at all.” Kelly and guest Mark Halperin mocked what they termed a "ridiculous" reaction from The New York Times, whose post-primary headline read, “Schlossberg's Defeat Dampens Dream of a Renewed Camelot.”

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The Journalist Called Jack Schlossberg an 'Oddball'

Source: MEGA The journalist felt Jack Schlossberg never accomplished anything worthy of running.

The media tried to frame the loss as a tragic end to a political dynasty, rather than a failure of an unorganized campaign. “This guy was never going to be delivering a renewed Camelot,” Kelly snapped as she read more of the Times’ highlights of the young Kennedy heir. “He literally was talking about, forgive me, j--- cocktails, all right? There was nothing vibrant, just a little ‘oddball’...” Kelly insisted.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly called out the Kennedy heir for being 'entitled.'