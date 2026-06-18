Politics Jack Schlossberg Reveals the Last Time He Spoke to His Infamous Cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Source: MEGA 'I had a dream about him the other night,' Jack Schlossberg confessed of cousin RFK Jr. Lesley Abravanel June 18 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Aspiring New York congressman Jack Schlossberg revealed that the last time he spoke to or saw his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in person was when he was 16. The 33-year-old grandson of President John F. Kennedy shared the detail during a Tuesday, June 16, interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns while discussing his campaign for New York's 12th Congressional District. Schlossberg is running a grassroots-focused campaign to bring a fresh perspective to politics. His platform emphasizes tackling the cost of living, corruption and the Constitution.

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Source: MEGA Jack Schlossberg, 33, said he last spoke to RFK Jr. when he was 16.

Despite not interacting in person for roughly 17 years, the snarky Schlossberg joked that they still communicate because RFK Jr. frequently appears in his dreams. “I had a dream about him the other night,” Jack shared before adding, “But before that, it was when I was about 16.” Before his recent dreams, Schlossberg had not spoken to RFK Jr. in the waking world since his teenage years.

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'Everyone Is Freaked Out About It'

Source: MEGA Jack Schlossberg's dream 'freaked out' people on his campaign trail.

Schlossberg stated that RFK Jr. appeared to him in a dream and said, “Good job, you’re gonna win,” adding that the premonition "freaked out" people on his campaign trail. “Everyone is freaked out about it up here,” he quipped. Schlossberg noted that this is a recurring pattern, stating that right before he passed the bar exam, he had an identical dream in which his cousin correctly predicted he would pass. “Right before I passed the bar exam, I also had a dream where he told me I was going to pass the bar exam,” Schlossberg recalled. “So it’s all good. He tells me the future.”

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The Rise of Jack Schlossberg's Political Career

Source: MEGA Jack Schlossberg is a fierce critic of his cousin RFK Jr., who serves in Donald Trump's administration.

The comments highlight a stark contrast between Schlossberg's sharply humorous subconscious mind and his real-world political stance. As a Democratic candidate, Schlossberg has been highly critical of RFK Jr., who serves as the Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary under President Donald Trump. Schlossberg and his mother, Caroline Kennedy, have both publicly denounced RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine rhetoric and wellness talking points, frequently labeling his federal health policies as dangerous.

Source: MEGA Jack Schlossberg and his mother, Caroline Kennedy, have both publicly denounced RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine rhetoric.