Donald Trump's Approval Ratings Reach Alarming Lows in 4 National Polls

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s approval ratings has fallen in four national polls.

March 9 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump’s job approval ratings have reached alarming lows in four recent national polls. Conducted from early January through early February, these surveys indicate that Trump is facing significant disapproval, marking the weakest ratings of his current term.

Source: MEGA

Several new polls show Donald Trump’s approval rating dropping.

Harry Enten, CNN’s chief data analyst, highlighted that Trump’s combined results place him between 19 and 26 points underwater. He stated, “The bottom line is this, Donald Trump is setting new records for himself in term number two.

He is performing worse compared to where he was at this point in term number one,” he said during a recent segment.

Source: MEGA

Several new polls show Donald Trump’s approval rating dropping.

The four polls Enten referenced include data from AP-NORC, NBC News Decision Desk powered by SurveyMonkey, Quinnipiac University and Yahoo News/YouGov. The AP-NORC poll, conducted from February 5 to February 8, shows Trump with a net approval of minus 26, a record low for this series. This survey included 1,156 adults nationwide and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

NBC’s online poll, conducted from January 27 to February 6, indicates Trump at minus 22 net approval, based on responses from 21,995 adults across the country, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 points.

Source: MEGA

Surveys from multiple organizations show significant disapproval.

Donald Trump

A Quinnipiac University national poll of registered voters, conducted from January 29 to February 2, showed Trump with a 37 percent approval rating and 56 percent disapproval. This resulted in a net negative of 19 points, showcasing a decline since October 2025. The poll surveyed 1,191 registered voters through live interviews and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 points.

The fourth poll referenced by Enten is from Yahoo News/YouGov, conducted from January 8 to January 12. This survey interviewed 1,709 U.S. adults and placed Trump at minus 20 net approval, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 points.

In response to these disappointing ratings, the White House defended Trump’s standing by referencing his 2024 election victory and accomplishments in office. White House spokesman Davis Ingle stated, “the ultimate poll was November 5, 2024,” asserting that voters “overwhelmingly elected President Trump to deliver on his popular and commonsense agenda.”

Trump has also publicly challenged negative polling trends, claiming on Truth Social that he has “the highest Poll Numbers I have ever received” and emphasizing that “people like a strong and powerful Country, with the best economy, EVER!”

Source: MEGA

The White House pushed back by pointing to Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory.

Enten emphasized the importance of the trend line when comparing Trump’s current performance to his first term.

He remarked, “Where is the floor for Donald Trump? I’m not sure there is a floor because if there is one, Donald Trump, at least in term number two, has just fallen through it to another low level.”

