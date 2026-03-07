Megyn Kelly Says She Couldn't 'Recognize' 'Extremely Thin' Oprah Winfrey After Weight Loss: 'Is She Going for Hot at 72?'
March 7 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly was shocked at Oprah Winfrey's recent weight loss with GLP-1s, admitting she almost couldn't recognize the famed talk show host at one point.
The media mogul, 72, attended Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, where she looked noticeably slimmer. Kelly, 55, took to the March 6 episode of her eponymous podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," to share her take on the recent trend of celebrities shrinking.
Megyn Kelly Shared Her Two Cents on Oprah Winfrey's Health
“I would not have recognized this as Oprah Winfrey if it were not labeled as such by video online,” the former Fox News anchor said to guest Mark Halperin on "The Megyn Kelly Show."
During one fashion event, Winfrey donned a slim-fitting salmon blazer that cinched at her waist and accentuated her new figure. She added kitten heels, a white collared blouse and baggy tan pants to complete the ensemble.
'She's Extremely Thin for Oprah'
Social media users noticed her face looked more sharp and defined as she also seemed somewhat unsteady on her shoes.
“She is not skeletal, but she is extremely thin for Oprah, and, I have to say, I miss heavy Oprah. I don’t need 300-pound Oprah, but I miss somebody with a little weight on her body,” Kelly noted on her show.
“Is she going for hot at 72? Her whole thing was always that she was like a mother earth character who you could hug, who would feel your pain, and you could cry on her couch," she added.
Demi Moore Sparks Concern Over Her Alleged Weight Loss
"And now she has gone full Demi Moore… in her seventies with the tight braid and the super tight outfit. I don’t like it," Kelly scoffed.
Moore, 63, sparked concern after she appeared at the Actor Awards on March 1 looking thinner than usual. Fans noticed that she appeared "skeletal," with her clavicle popping out a little too much.
"Oh how tragic," a user wrote on social media. "She used to be so stunning when she was normal. This is skeletal—what a shame."
"She looks sick," someone else sighed. "This woman was fit and trim in the 80s before Ozempic!!"
During the episode, Kelly and Halperin also discussed how GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy are making stars such as Kelly Osbourne, Moore and Winfrey have sunken and "fallen" faces.
"It is just these fallen faces,” Halperin said. “I blame the doctors too, but… there are [other] ways to lose weight. Now, it’s harder for some people than others, and Oprah and I are the same way. Oprah and I run heavy... It is not proven that this is a healthy way to live, and you don’t look good.”