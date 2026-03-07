Megyn Kelly Says She Couldn't 'Recognize' 'Extremely Thin' Oprah Winfrey After Weight Loss: 'Is She Going for Hot at 72?'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly was shocked at Oprah Winfrey's recent weight loss with GLP-1s, admitting she almost couldn't recognize the famed talk show host at one point. The media mogul, 72, attended Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, where she looked noticeably slimmer. Kelly, 55, took to the March 6 episode of her eponymous podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," to share her take on the recent trend of celebrities shrinking.

Megyn Kelly Shared Her Two Cents on Oprah Winfrey's Health

View this post on Instagram Source: @megynkelly/Instagram The TV star said she misses Oprah Winfrey's heavier body.

“I would not have recognized this as Oprah Winfrey if it were not labeled as such by video online,” the former Fox News anchor said to guest Mark Halperin on "The Megyn Kelly Show." During one fashion event, Winfrey donned a slim-fitting salmon blazer that cinched at her waist and accentuated her new figure. She added kitten heels, a white collared blouse and baggy tan pants to complete the ensemble.

'She's Extremely Thin for Oprah'

Latest public appearance for 72-year-old Oprah sparks concerns.



Oprah Winfrey’s March 2026 appearances at Paris Fashion Week have sparked public concern, with viewers noting her significantly slimmer figure and struggling to walk in high heels. Fans and social media users… pic.twitter.com/MBI41W6nFp — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) March 6, 2026 Source: @JDunlap1974/X Oprah Winfrey looked slimmer than usual during Paris Fashion Week.

Social media users noticed her face looked more sharp and defined as she also seemed somewhat unsteady on her shoes. “She is not skeletal, but she is extremely thin for Oprah, and, I have to say, I miss heavy Oprah. I don’t need 300-pound Oprah, but I miss somebody with a little weight on her body,” Kelly noted on her show. “Is she going for hot at 72? Her whole thing was always that she was like a mother earth character who you could hug, who would feel your pain, and you could cry on her couch," she added.

Demi Moore Sparks Concern Over Her Alleged Weight Loss

Source: MEGA Demi Moore appeared at the Actor Awards on March 1.

"And now she has gone full Demi Moore… in her seventies with the tight braid and the super tight outfit. I don’t like it," Kelly scoffed. Moore, 63, sparked concern after she appeared at the Actor Awards on March 1 looking thinner than usual. Fans noticed that she appeared "skeletal," with her clavicle popping out a little too much. "Oh how tragic," a user wrote on social media. "She used to be so stunning when she was normal. This is skeletal—what a shame."

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly and guest Mark Halperin discussed weight loss drugs that are currently sweeping Hollywood.