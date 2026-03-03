or
Kelly Osbourne's Friends Are 'Concerned' About Star's Drastic Weight Loss Following Father Ozzy's Death, Source Reveals

Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne's friends are reportedly 'concerned' about the star's drastic weight loss following her father Ozzy's death.

March 3 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

Kelly Osbourne continues to raise concerns about her slim appearance following her father Ozzy’s shocking death last July.

According to a Tuesday, March 3, report, the singer’s friends believe her “concerning weight loss” is linked to her ongoing “grief” over the rocker’s passing.

Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne is reportedly still working through grief.

An insider told TMZ that Kelly’s inner circle is “giving her grace when it comes to her dramatic weight loss” because they know she’s struggling to work through her grief.

The source added that the TV personality, 41, is “aware” of her change in appearance but it’s been “difficult” to focus on how she looks while she’s still working through traumatic emotions.

Kelly Osbourne Hits Back at Haters

Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne reportedly lost weight since her father passed away.

Kelly fired back at haters who critiqued her body at the BRIT Awards on Saturday, February 28.

"There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!"

Source: MEGA

Social media users have slammed Kelly Osbourne's new appearance.

In a now-deleted Instagram video from December 2025, Kelly further addressed her detractors.

"To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family,” she expressed.

Social media users have left aggressive comments on Kelly’s posts, claiming she looks frail.

"Looks like a dead body... She's tooooo thin and fragile... Looks like she's going to see her dad soon," one person wrote.

Several others, however, came to the fashion designer’s defense.

"Disgraceful comment, have you no empathy?" a user said, while another declared, “You need to stay in your lane, mate. That's absolutely insane."

The Aftermath of Ozzy Osbourne's Sudden Death

Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025.

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at age 76 following his 2019 Parkinson’s diagnosis.

A source close to the family revealed, "Kelly is still coming to terms with an immense personal loss. The idea that her grief could be recast by strangers as something calculated or performative has been profoundly distressing for her."

The insider noticed the public continuing to fixate on Kelly’s body, despite her ongoing mental health struggles.

"There is a pervasive feeling that Kelly cannot exist in public without her appearance becoming the focal point,” the source said. “Even moments of genuine grief are being reframed through commentary about her body, which many around her see as needlessly cruel.”

