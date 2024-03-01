Megyn Kelly Criticizes 'Crazy' Rachel Maddow After She Claimed Donald Trump Will Try to Stay President 'for Life'
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly mocked MSNBC's Rachel Maddow after she claimed that former President Donald Trump would try to stay in the White House for life if he gets elected for a second term.
Megyn spoke with Jesse Kelly on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show", where she gave her two cents on another Trump term in office while mocking her progressive colleagues for their hyperbole.
"These people are crazy… Now [Maddow] wants us to believe that because he thinks he's going to be criminally tried upon leaving office – like we're in Russia; they are obsessed with Russia over at MSNBC – this actually is Vladimir Putin," Megyn told her listeners.
"He probably would be killed or tried if he left office, so he's probably not going anywhere at any point soon. But we're in the United States of America and Donald Trump, number one, if he gets into office as president, will just get rid of the two federal prosecutions… He doesn't have to worry about getting tried again," the former Fox News host explained. "And he can also give himself a preemptive pardon."
"The Georgia case... I guess he might potentially still have to worry about but that's in the process of imploding, Rachel," she said mocking Maddow. "Maybe you didn't notice it because of the way your news coverage goes in MSNBC. And the New York case is nothing. I'm not sure exactly what she's talking about. But again, I think she's talking about Russia."
Jessie chimed in telling Megyn, "The communists are really good at creating idols. And I found this fascinating over the past few years once I figured out what they do [to] watch them do it. And not just idols you should worship, but also idols you should throw tomatoes at."
"They’ll create them ad hoc … Donald Trump is the best example of this of my lifetime."
Trump had previously said that he would be a "dictator" on his first day in office to "close the border" and "drill, drill, drill."
As Knewz previously reported, a former Trump White House staffer recently spoke out against her ex-boss, calling him completely "unhinged."
“Obviously, Donald Trump’s first four years in office were marked by lots of controversies but I think that the type of rhetoric that he is using today, it’s really concerning,” the staffer told Jen Psaki on MSNBC. “It’s almost Hitler-esque in a way, especially when he talks about things like immigration, saying things like, ‘Poisoning the blood of our country.’”
“I mean, he is trying to prey on people’s worst instincts and get them angry and riled up,” they added. “That is something he tends to do, but it’s just the rhetoric that he’s using is really concerning to me now.”