Megyn Kelly Criticizes 'Crazy' Rachel Maddow After She Claimed Donald Trump Will Try to Stay President 'for Life'

"He probably would be killed or tried if he left office, so he's probably not going anywhere at any point soon. But we're in the United States of America and Donald Trump, number one, if he gets into office as president, will just get rid of the two federal prosecutions… He doesn't have to worry about getting tried again," the former Fox News host explained. "And he can also give himself a preemptive pardon."

"The Georgia case... I guess he might potentially still have to worry about but that's in the process of imploding, Rachel," she said mocking Maddow. "Maybe you didn't notice it because of the way your news coverage goes in MSNBC. And the New York case is nothing. I'm not sure exactly what she's talking about. But again, I think she's talking about Russia."